Wish you had the know-how to make any bunch of spring flowers look elegant? With the right vase and these strategies from floral designer Tom Borgese, you can learn how to arrange flowers even if you've never attempted a bouquet before. The first step to mastering an easy DIY flower arrangement is to start with the right vase for your flowers. A short cube-shaped vase makes arranging roses effortless, while a tall, slender vase will support and shape colorful tulips. From there, buy a bunch of spring flowers—even a simple grocery store bundle will do—and follow these simple steps to turn them into a wow-worthy arrangement. Once your DIY flower arrangement is proudly displayed on your kitchen counter or set on a console to greet guests in the entryway, no one will ever guess you crafted these arrangements all on your own. Grab your pruning shears, flower school is in session.