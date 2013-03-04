For stiff-stemmed flowers, like roses, irises, and mums, a low cube guarantees a graceful grouping. Remove all but the top leaves, which add color while they frame and differentiate blooms. Work in loose layers, weaving stems together to form a mound (swipe to the next slide to get the full how-to). Dense arrangements are forgiving: Even if you snip too short, it’s easy to fix the overall shape, because the blooms support one another. Push and pull so that the final product looks natural—slightly imperfect. Set on a coffee table; the best view is from above.



To buy: Cement cube vase (5½ inches square), $8, jamaligarden.com.

