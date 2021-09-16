This Section of Amazon Has Everything You Need to Make Your Home Feel Like a Five-Star Hotel
There's something about waking up in a beautiful hotel room that's just so much better than waking up in your own bed. Perhaps it's the fact that you're likely on vacation or that room service is just a call away. But there are ways to bring the calming feeling of staying at a luxe hotel into your everyday life, and it starts with a few simple home upgrades.
Key elements of relaxing hotel decor include comfortable bedding, multiple light sources, spa-like bath accessories, a stocked bar, and a well-thought-out patio setup if there's outdoor space. With this in mind, it's quite easy to incorporate hotel-like decor into your own home. In fact, Amazon now has an entire section filled to the brim with linens, decorations, light fixtures, and furnishings fit for a five-star hotel (that come at a fraction of the cost of a vacation).
Upgrade Your Bedding
Start in the bedroom by buying hotel-quality sheets, like this set from one of Amazon's most popular brands, Mellanni. You can also level-up your bed with a statement-making frame flanked by modern wall sconces to help you wind down with warmer lighting as you get ready to go to sleep. And be sure to have matching nightstands to hold books, a clock, glasses, and other knickknacks within reach. Finally, you can really transform your space with peel-and-stick wallpaper. It's an apartment-friendly upgrade that makes just about any room look more luxurious.
Elevate the Bathroom
Seemingly small updates can go a long way when it comes to bathroom decor. Start with a brand-new set of soft towels, including bath towels, hand towels, and washcloths to give your space a unified look—this set from Utopia has thousands of five-star reviews. Next, consider giving your mirror and lighting a revamp. This irregular wall mirror is right on trend and this LED light fixture will give your bathroom a glamorous glow. But if your budget only allows for more affordable upgrades, don't fret. An easy way to give your bathroom a spa makeover is to store everyday items in organized jars, and pour soap and lotion out of plastic containers and into unmarked glass dispensers.
Set Up a Home Bar
Make the living room a bit more exciting with a full home bar setup. You'll need a bar cart to hold all of your glassware, tools, and spirits, and this industrial one from Sauder will do the trick. Top it with a tool kit neatly packed with the essentials, including a shaker, muddler, strainer, and stirrer. Once the bar cart is in order, create a relaxing atmosphere with lighting, art, and accent furniture. We love this globe table lamp, this framed abstract print, and this velvet mid-century modern chair.
Make the Most of Your Outdoor Space
If you have a backyard, front porch, or balcony, it's time to take advantage of that outdoor space. Even if your area isn't as spacious as a hotel pool, you can create a resort-like retreat with a few items. Consider adding a bistro set for two, and make it feel extra comfy with a couple of weather-resistant throw pillows. You can also include a rug, like this patterned option, for even more texture and layers. If there's enough room, throw in a side table for drinks and an umbrella for shade while you're at it. It's the next best thing to sitting poolside at a resort.