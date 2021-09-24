This Shoe Storage Bench Is the 'Most Liked and Complemented Piece of Furniture' Shoppers Own
Having enough space in your warm and inviting entryway to relax for a second and take off your shoes at the end of a long and busy day is a luxury. Finding a shoe storage bench that not only provides said seat but also doubles as a space to store your shoes so they're not strewn about or tossed into a bin? That's a game changer.
For more than 7,500 shoppers who left five-star ratings on Amazon, it's a reality. That's thanks to the Homemaid Living Shoe Storage Bench, a sturdy and easy to set up shoe rack and seat. It's made out of bamboo wood and comes in two different colors (natural and black), takes about 30 minutes and one person to build (according to reviewers), can support up to 300 pounds, and stores about eight pairs of shoes on its two lower levels. Plus, it's water-resistant and is made to be used both indoors and out.
To buy: From $40; amazon.com.
One reviewer says that they love the bench in their space because of how inviting it is to guests to sit down and remove their shoes before walking through their home. Plus, they say it's a classic design that suits any style or decor.
"This is probably one of the most liked and complimented pieces of furniture that our visitors see when they arrive at and leave our home," the shopper writes. "It has been perfect for the space we envisioned to fill after we purchased our new home. It was easy to set up, sturdy, and leveled, and it gives a message to say, 'Hey, please remove your shoes and place them temporarily here.' We are a family of five and all of our outside shoes and slippers fit well in the space…It supports me and is the perfect height when I sit down. The black color is neutral and goes well with any background."
Order your own perfectly sized and functioning Homemaid Living Shoe Storage Bench from Amazon today and give yourself the gift of an organized entryway.