5 Best Items to Shop for at HomeGoods—Plus How to Score the Best Deals
HomeGoods is a treasure trove of discounted home decor, furniture, and accessories—especially if you know the right way to shop. While going in with an open mind is always a good idea (you'll arrive searching for a lamp and leave with enough finds to redecorate your living room), there are a few items you should always keep an eye out for. Here are the best items to shop at HomeGoods, plus proven shopping strategies, according to the experts.
The Best Items to Shop at HomeGoods
"My first stop at HomeGoods is the seasonal or holiday displays because they’re typically full of fun, fresh, and out-of-the-box finds," says Jenny Reimold, an interior stylist and HomeGoods style expert. "I love hunting through the seasonal items and have found inspiration for many of my tablescapes and holiday trees!"
After checking out the seasonal aisles, Reimold's next stop is throw pillows and blankets. "With seven children, I am always looking to swap out these items and HomeGoods has a wide selection that makes it easy to do so." When you want to give your home a quick refresh with colorful pillows or a new throw blanket, HomeGoods is the place to go.
"My strategy is based on my must-visit sections," explains Beth Diana Smith, an interior designer and HomeGoods style expert. The first stop: art. When your home features too many blank white walls, but you aren't ready to invest thousands of dollars in art, HomeGoods is the answer. If you keep visiting and search the art aisle, you'll find pieces that fit almost any decor style, from vibrant modern art to minimalist landscapes.
If you're looking for a side chair for your living room, HomeGoods probably has it. After perusing the art section, Smith's next stop is accent chairs and benches. Since these are one-off pieces, you don't have to worry about finding a complete matching set, as long as the chair coordinates with the furniture you already own.
HomeGoods is well-known for its impressive selection of accessories—the type of vases, decorative objects, and candle holders that make for impressive shelfies, credenza displays, and vignettes. And the experts agree!
"I will not leave HomeGoods without looking at the vases and decor, coffee table books, art, and accent chairs," says Smith. "Vases and decor are hands down my number-one favorite thing. I always find stellar pieces and prices on items like brass decorative accessories, Buddha statues, colorful ceramic vases, and more."
How to Find the Best Deals at HomeGoods
"Some of my favorite HomeGoods purchases have come from what I call 'freestyle shopping,' where you see an item and remember, 'yes, I actually need this woven laundry basket, and it’s under $25!'" says Reimold. While you can certainly go into the trip with certain items in mind, be open to the unexpected finds that come your way.
"Be sure to make friends with your store manager for the scoop on delivery days and times," recommends Reimold. "Each store’s delivery days are different. My favorite local Nashville store unloads on Wednesday and Saturday mornings."
Once you know the delivery day, Reimold suggests shopping the day after, right when the store opens. "I prefer to shop the day after because it gives the store associates 12 to 24 hours to unload the trucks and stock the shelves."
Smith says she prefers not to wait: "I like to be there while they are still restocking the shelves with new arrivals, so I’m the first to look and grab those eye-catching finds for my projects." No matter if you prefer to wait or shop as the associates restock, both experts agree: Get there early in the morning, so you'll have first pick of those freshly stocked treasures.
"Pro tip: Don’t take your eyes off an item you love!" says Smith. "If it’s too big for the cart, definitely have it stored at the front with an associate and put your name on it."