HomeGoods (Finally!) Has Online Shopping—Here Are Our 5 Favorite Finds so Far
This will be your go-to spot for seasonal decor.
Part of the magic of shopping at HomeGoods is wandering the aisles for those unexpected treasures you didn't know you needed. With the recent launch of HomeGoods' much-anticipated online store, the company sought to preserve that sense of discovery. For example, browsing the seasonal decor section will not only unearth the pumpkin-bedecked throw pillows you were hoping to find, but also ghost garlands and an avocado Halloween costume for your dog. Just like with in-store shopping, you'll probably end up leaving with more gems in your shopping cart than you anticipated.
"We are excited to expand HomeGoods' digital footprint so customers can shop whenever they'd like," says Mark DeOliveira, the president of TJX Digital US, in the press release. "HomeGoods.com will provide a complementary experience to our stores, allowing shoppers to pair in-store purchases with online finds to bring their vision to life." To coordinate both in-person and online shopping, shoppers can make online returns via mail or at any HomeGoods store location.
We'll be checking back often as the selection is refreshed, but here are a few of our favorite finds so far, including the best fall and Halloween decor to toss into your virtual shopping cart.
Related Items
Embroidered Boho Pumpkin Pillow
To infuse your space with some autumn-themed decor you can display all season long (and even well past Halloween), let a couple pumpkin throw pillows adorn your sofa or side chair. The textural embroidery lends a cozy touch, while the orange velvet brings a burst of fall color. Consider this a PSL for your living room.
Cooling Sheet Set
Complete with one flat sheet, one fitted sheet, and two pillowcases, this breathable bedding set was created for those who sleep hot. If you needed any excuse to stock up on extra bed sheets before the holiday season and overnight guests arrive, this is it.
Avocado Pet Costume
This Halloween, transform your furry friend into the trendiest toast topping around. The costume comes in two different sizes, so be sure to measure your pet before ordering to get the right fit.
Automatic Soap Dispenser
Adding this to the list of items we didn't expect to find at HomeGoods, but now that we've spotted it, we have to get one. This automatic soap dispenser allows for touch-less hand-washing at your kitchen or bathroom sink.
Cast Iron Dutch Oven
If your fall meal plan includes warm, comforting roasts and casseroles, then this seven-quart Dutch oven will become the most-used piece of cookware in your kitchen. Available in a rich shade of green, this is a piece you'll want to leave out on your stovetop and serve directly from on your dining table.
And for all the cooks on your holiday shopping list, you can't go wrong with this beautiful yet functional gift.