8 Common Home Staging Mistakes to Avoid, According to the Pros

Mistake #1: Not Thinking About How Your Home Will Photograph

It’s pretty much a given that house hunters start their search by looking at homes online, and amazing pics can determine whether they scroll past your listing or add it to their must-see list. It might be tempting to only focus on how your home presents in person, but you should also consider how it comes across in photos.

“Photographers typically look to a window or fireplace as a focal point, so stage furniture around that,” suggests Fernanda Bertrand, co-owner and founder of Upstaging Seattle, which has staged more than 700 homes. “If you block the view of a window, for example, potential buyers can’t get the right idea of scale from the listing photos.”