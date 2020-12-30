5 Home Design Mistakes We Made in 2020–and Plan to Never Make Again

If there's one thing those who live with a family or roommates learned in 2020, it's that privacy is key. Open floor plans are ideal for entertaining, but this year, many of us wished our homes had just a few more doors and walls.

In the future, we may still look for an open kitchen, but we'll want to balance that shared space with private rooms we can retreat to. A separate den, kids' playroom, and home office will be high on wishlists in 2021.