PSA: Home Depot Now Has Luxe Bedding and Bath Towels 

Image zoom Home Depot

Home Depot may not be the first place you think to shop for bedding, but since the launch of its new StyleWell collection, it probably should be. The new line has adorable bedding, including duvet covers in fun, statement making patterns, as well as bed sheets in a range of stylish hues if you want just a pop of color paired with a more neutral comforter. Besides bedding, StyleWell will also help you stock up on fluffy cotton towels (psst...they have a set of six towels priced under $25). Whether you're starting from scratch with a brand new set of bath towels or just want to add to your collection, we have a feeling their quick-dry towels are going to become a regular in our rotation.

RELATED: These Are the Bath Towels of Your Dreams