PSA: Home Depot Now Has Luxe Bedding and Bath Towels
Including duvet covers in the cutest patterns.
Home Depot may not be the first place you think to shop for bedding, but since the launch of its new StyleWell collection, it probably should be. The new line has adorable bedding, including duvet covers in fun, statement making patterns, as well as bed sheets in a range of stylish hues if you want just a pop of color paired with a more neutral comforter. Besides bedding, StyleWell will also help you stock up on fluffy cotton towels (psst...they have a set of six towels priced under $25). Whether you're starting from scratch with a brand new set of bath towels or just want to add to your collection, we have a feeling their quick-dry towels are going to become a regular in our rotation.
1
Blush Pink Sheets
The new bedding line has all the trendy colors covered—yes, including this sophisticated shade of pale pink. Coordinate with a white duvet cover to add some color to an unexpected spot.
To buy: $40 for queen, homedepot.com.
2
A Duvet in a Pop of Pattern
This modern design has a neutral color palette but a bold pattern, making it ideal for those who toe the line between minimalism and maximalism. The best part: this one addition will completely change the look of your bedroom, for less than $60.
To buy: $56, homedepot.com.
3
Nautical Striped Sheets
Blue and white striped sheets will introduce a subtle nod to the nautical. This 300 thread count sateen set comes with a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and two pillowcases, so all you'll need to do is top it with a duvet cover or comforter.
To buy: $37 for queen, homedepot.com.
4
Quick-Drying Bath Towels
You use them every single day, so why not invest in a fresh set of bath towels that will make your daily shower session feel just a little more spa-like? This set is fluffy and absorbent, yet miraculously low linting, so you won't have to worry about the fuzz shedding all over your bathroom floor.
To buy: $25 for 2 bath towels, 2 hand towels, 2 washcloths, homedepot.com.
5
Quick-Dry Towels
If you want to restock your stash of luxe hotel-style bath towels, these are the ones to buy. They're made from an ultra soft cotton blend and are quick-drying, making them ideal for small bathrooms lacking in air circulation.
To buy: $17 for 2, homedepot.com.