Ceiling Fans Sold at Home Depot Recalled After Reports of Blades Flying Off

If you bought a new ceiling fan at the Home Depot between April and October 2020, take note. The distributor, King of Fans, is recalling more than 190,000 Hampton Bay 54-inch Mara Ceiling Fans sold exclusively at the Home Depot, following reports that the blades may detach while spinning. About 182,000 of the fans were available in the U.S., while another 8,800 were for sale in Canada. Unfortunately, there have already been 47 reports of the blades flying off, including two instances when the blades hit people, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. The issue is the result of a faulty fan blade locking clip. Here's how to check your ceiling fan to avoid this frightening and potentially dangerous scenario—plus how to get a replacement fan if yours is affected.

If you purchased the Hampton Bay 54-inch Mara Ceiling Fan either online or at a Home Depot location for about $150, you'll want to check the item number, model, and UPC found on the top of the fan motor assembly. This recall affects fans in matte white, matte black, black, and polished nickel finishes with the following UPC codes: 082392519186, 082392519193, 082392599195, 082392519188. King of Fans posted a video on YouTube, below, demonstrating how to inspect your ceiling fan and look for uneven gaps between the blades and fan body.

If you have one of the recalled fans, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recommends replacing the fan immediately. Contact the fan distributor, King of Fans, to order a free replacement. Call the company toll-free at 866-443-1291 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST, Monday through Friday, or send an email to MaraRecall@kingoffans.com.