3 Decor Trends That Will Definitely Be Over in 2020 (and What Might Replace Them)
So sorry, macrame.
As we prepare for the new year, we're taking stock of the home decor trends we're most looking forward to in 2020, as well as those trends from the 2010s we may end up regretting in the next decade. While 2019 was a year of many decor trends we loved, there are a few that have become so ubiquitous we can't help but look forward to the fresh styles to come in 2020. That's not to say we don't love these looks (and chances are these fads will return again one day), but for now, these are the trends most likely to fade out in the year ahead. Sorry, macrame and monochromatic color palettes!
1
Monochromatic Color Palettes
Scandinavian-inspired style took over in 2019, and along with it came the minimalist color schemes and all-white kitchens. For 2020, designers and home owners are craving more color and calling for the end of the monochromatic color palette.
Our predictions for the most popular colors of 2020? We're seeing shades of green and expect warmer neutrals to replace white walls.
2
All Macrame Everything
While we love macrame as an art form and the handmade quality it brings to a room, we expect the trend to taper over the course of 2020. Handwoven wall hangings, bohemian hanging chairs, and hanging planters all had their moment in 2019, but we have finally reached peak macrame.
To give belongings a bespoke vibe, expect to see more embroidered details in the year to come. Look for embroidered throw pillows, duvet covers, and more.
3
Seashells
Seashell home decor showed up everywhere in 2019—even in landlocked homes miles from the shore and urban apartments (not to mention, all of the trendy shell jewelry). Velvet pillows in subtle shell shapes and capiz shell pendant lamps gave beachy charm to homes of all styles. But in the year to come, we predict that the seashell motif will become less popular outside of beach houses.
Only time will tell what will replace the shell motif, but we're keeping our eyes on hand-painted geometrics and whimsical florals.