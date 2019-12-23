3 Decor Trends That Will Definitely Be Over in 2020 (and What Might Replace Them) 

Scandinavian-inspired style took over in 2019, and along with it came the minimalist color schemes and all-white kitchens. For 2020, designers and home owners are craving more color and calling for the end of the monochromatic color palette.

Our predictions for the most popular colors of 2020? We're seeing shades of green and expect warmer neutrals to replace white walls.

