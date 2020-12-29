These Will Be the Top Home Decor Trends of 2021, According to the Experts
Get a sneak peek at the styles you'll soon be seeing everywhere.
After the year we've all had, it's no surprise that home design trends for 2021 focus on comfort—whatever that means for you. Perhaps you seek solace in the clean lines of a minimalist aesthetic (check out Japandi style), or maybe a tufted velvet sofa that reminds you of Grandma's house and makes you feel at home (get inspired by Grandmillennial style, below). Home decor trends for 2021 are all about creating a home that's comfortable, functional, and most importantly, a reflection of you. We'll cheers to that!
A combination of Japanese design and Scandinavian minimalism, Japandi style is all about sleek lines and neutral color palettes. Pinterest has seen search for "Japandi" increase 100 percent from October 2019 to September 2020 versus October 2018 to September 2019. Over the same period, search for "wooden bed design modern" has increased five times, and "neutral color palette earth tones" has increased three times.
After the tumultuous year we've all had, turning our homes into soothing, earth-toned sanctuaries sounds like exactly the trend we need for 2021.
Gen Z is bringing neon lighting back with a modern look. Customized neon word art in fun fonts and neon-hued LED lights are trending. On Pinterest, searches for "neon room" have increased eight times, while search for "LED light signs" has increased three times. Brighten up 2021 with fluorescent light fixtures.
As the coronavirus pandemic moved small gatherings and holiday celebrations outside, our outdoor spaces took on newfound importance. Instead of embracing hygge and snuggling up indoors, many people have espoused the Danish concept of friluftsliv, or "free air life," and are bundling up before heading outside.
According to Etsy trend expert Dayna Isom Johnson, 2021 is the year we'll take full advantage of our backyards, patios, and balconies as we bring the indoors outside. To complete our cozy outdoor spaces, weatherproof upholstery, comfy patio furniture, and even drink ledges for balcony railings top our wishlists.
Both Etsy and Pinterest predicted a move away from open floor plans in favor of more divided spaces in 2021. As our homes now serve multiple functions—home office, gym, creative space—the need for privacy and separate zones has increased.
Etsy saw a 134-percent increase in search for "room dividers," and Pinterest saw search for "cloffice ideas" (aka a closet converted into an office) double.
It's official: earth tones, including beige, brown, burnt umber, and terracotta, will continue their popularity streak in 2021. "In conversations with designers and builders on Houzz, a trend that came up again and again was a renewed interest in shades of brown. Warm taupes, beiges, sands—basically any earth tone is surging in popularity," explain the design experts at Houzz.
Planning any paint projects in the New Year? Consider swapping in a warm beige or greige for bright white.
Skip the teeny-tiny penny tiles with the impossible-to-clean grout lines in favor of larger scale tiles in the bathroom. "Fewer grout lines means less cleaning and less visual clutter," explain the design pros at Houzz. "Plus, the large-format tile can help visually expand a small space."
Inspired by the comforts of Grandma's home (cue the velvet sofa, needlepoint, and floral curtains!), millennials are decorating with a nostalgic sense of style. According to Homes.com, expect to see vintage touches and old-school patterns mixed with bold, modern colors.