These Will Be the Top Home Decor Trends of 2021, According to the Experts

A combination of Japanese design and Scandinavian minimalism, Japandi style is all about sleek lines and neutral color palettes. Pinterest has seen search for "Japandi" increase 100 percent from October 2019 to September 2020 versus October 2018 to September 2019. Over the same period, search for "wooden bed design modern" has increased five times, and "neutral color palette earth tones" has increased three times.

After the tumultuous year we've all had, turning our homes into soothing, earth-toned sanctuaries sounds like exactly the trend we need for 2021.