10 Home Decor Items That Are Actually Worth Splurging on, According to Design Pros

Artwork is often the focal point of a room and a reflection of the homeowner, making it a meaningful purchase. Plus, some pieces will retain or collect value over the years.

“It visually brings your eye through the room and adds your personality to the space,” says Tamara Day, an interior designer and host of HGTV’s Bargain Mansions. "Artwork can be fun and quirky or sophisticated and calming. It can be a landscape that takes you back to your favorite place or an abstract piece that sparks joy. An interesting piece can also make for a great conversation with guests!"

Day is also a big fan of wallpaper. “It gives warmth, and if you pick the right design, can make for a dramatic and striking moment, or create a soothing effect,” she says. She’s currently loving this Aster pattern. “It adds flare and drama, as well as texture, while still being soft and elegant.”