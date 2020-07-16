7 Tricks for Getting the Best Deals on Home Decor
Save money, without scrimping on style.
If months of quarantine, social distancing, and spending more time at home have left you coveting some fresh furniture and home decor—you're not alone. There's nothing like spending too many hours sitting in the same home office (especially if "home office" really means your kitchen) to make you crave a change of scenery. For those looking to revamp their decor without overspending, we have a few tricks you can try. First, consider some ways to spruce up your home without actually buying anything at all. Still need that new sofa, side table, or statement wall art? Here are some tried-and-true tips for scoring the best home decor deals.
Sure, it might make your attempts to reach "inbox zero" a little harder, but signing up for a company's emails will almost certainly land you a discount. For example, at West Elm you'll get 15 percent off your order when you sign up for emails. When you're saving up for a big purchase like a sofa or dining table, these discounts can add up to big savings. Just be sure to read the fine print for any exclusions to avoid disappointment when you go to check out.
Some home decor websites, such as World Market, even let you sign up to track a specific item. Say there's a floor lamp you have your eye on, you can enter you email address to get price alerts so you won't miss it if the lamp goes on sale.
Particularly if you live in a city or larger town, or are willing to drive to the nearest one, you can often find the exact item you want, just pre-owned. With the increasing popularity of sites like Kaiyo, OfferUp, AptDeco, Facebook Marketplace, and of course Craigslist, you can frequently find the table, side chair, or kitchen island you're looking for if you search regularly. This is especially true if the item you want is from a major site, like a West Elm bar cart, or is from a well-known designer, like an Eames chair.
Just be wary of buying anything with upholstery, which can harbor bugs, and during coronavirus, you'll want to wipe down the item and ask about safe pickup or drop-off options.
To help with your online furniture hunting, check out our complete guide to buying furniture online, including choosing the right keywords.
If you have the patience, waiting until the item goes on sale can really pay off. Again, this is where signing up for emails can help. Waiting to splurge on that Dutch oven from Le Creuset? Sign up for emails at Le Creuset, Sur la Table, and Williams Sonoma so you'll get the notice in your email the next time any of them have a site-wide sale (as always, just check for those exclusions). Keep in mind: you can always opt out of the emails once you make the big purchase.
To plan ahead, you can almost always anticipate big sales on holiday weekends, such as Memorial Day, Fourth of July, and Labor Day.
Furniture and home decor in the kids' and teens' section is generally lower-priced than those in the "grownup" section. While this trick obviously won't work for things like beds and chairs that are sized for little ones, you may find home decor, such as lamps, curtains, or even rugs. Check out Crate&kids, Pottery Barn Kids, and RH Baby & Child. You'll discover woven wall art, stylish shelves, and even well-priced chandeliers.
Before you click "checkout" on that online order, take a second to search for discount codes. Typing in something as simple as "Bed Bath & Beyond discount code" should bring you to RetailMeNot, where you'll find a valid 20 percent off one item coupon code. All it takes is a two-second Google search, but this habit could end up saving you lots of money in the long run.
Another search trick: When you're shopping a big retailer like Amazon or Target, check the price of the product at a competing retailer. For example, while Target owns several brands that are exclusive to them—you won't find Hearth & Hand products sold anywhere else—they also offer items you'll find at other retailers.
Take a look at the product description and note the brand name, then do a Google search for the product to see if you can find it at another retailer. This may require a little sleuthing, because some retailers will purposefully use different product names so you can't compare prices! In those cases, try a reverse image search: right-click the product image, then select "Search Google for Image." This will pull up all the times that product image appears on other sites.
Just like with clothing, it pays to shop the "off" season. For example, the middle of summer is the best time to buy outdoor furniture, after most people have already shopped and prices start to get marked down. Similarly, waiting until January to buy holiday decor, cozy blankets, or tableware will win you major savings.