7 Tricks for Getting the Best Deals on Home Decor

Sure, it might make your attempts to reach "inbox zero" a little harder, but signing up for a company's emails will almost certainly land you a discount. For example, at West Elm you'll get 15 percent off your order when you sign up for emails. When you're saving up for a big purchase like a sofa or dining table, these discounts can add up to big savings. Just be sure to read the fine print for any exclusions to avoid disappointment when you go to check out.

Some home decor websites, such as World Market, even let you sign up to track a specific item. Say there's a floor lamp you have your eye on, you can enter you email address to get price alerts so you won't miss it if the lamp goes on sale.