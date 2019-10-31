5 Essentials You Should Stock Up on Before the Holidays 

When was the last time you checked out your guest towels? Before you have overnight guests, invest in a set of plush, matching towels for family and friends to use when they’re staying over. It’s a small, but luxe touch that they’re sure to appreciate when they’re far from their own home. This set is fluffy and absorbent, and comes with two bath towels, two hand towels, and two wash cloths. Set out extras for your guests and they'll feel like they're staying at a five-star hotel.

To buy: $21 for set of 6, homedepot.com.