5 Essentials You Should Stock Up on Before the Holidays
From extra gifts to entertaining must-haves, here's what you should have on hand during the holidays.
The key to beating the holiday stress-fest is preparation. Plain and simple, the more you can anticipate those little problems before they become problems, the more you can enjoy relaxing and snacking with your family and friends. Stock up now on these must-haves—from extra gifts to entertaining essentials—so you won’t have to run out to the store later. Prepping these little touches in advance will make your whole holiday season more enjoyable.
RELATED: 7 Easy Styling Tricks for a Cleaner-Looking Home
1
Hotel-Worthy Bath Towels
When was the last time you checked out your guest towels? Before you have overnight guests, invest in a set of plush, matching towels for family and friends to use when they’re staying over. It’s a small, but luxe touch that they’re sure to appreciate when they’re far from their own home. This set is fluffy and absorbent, and comes with two bath towels, two hand towels, and two wash cloths. Set out extras for your guests and they'll feel like they're staying at a five-star hotel.
To buy: $21 for set of 6, homedepot.com.
2
A Fun Game
Keep conversation at the holiday dinner table from veering into overly charged territory or complete silence with these handy Table Topics cards. They’ll help you breeze right by small talk and into engaging dialogues about a variety of subjects, hopefully heading off Uncle Ed’s yearly diatribe on the state of the union. Not only are they fun to have and use in your own home, but they also make for a unique hostess gift, especially for the couple that already has everything.
To buy: $25, tabletopics.com.
3
Some Go-To Serveware
Open this easy-to-store cheese board—and voila, prepping appetizers feels effortless. It makes any cheese and charcuterie platter look professional thanks to built-in bowls for extras like olives, dried fruit, and nuts. Drawers keep your cheese knives contained and a special cut groove corrals crackers. It’s essentially a blueprint for a beautifully laid out platter. So when a last minute guest drops by, all you have to do is throw together a few ingredients and it will look like you’ve been expecting them all afternoon.
To buy: $85, uncommongoods.com.
4
Extra Kitchen Towels
With all the cooking and cleaning of the holiday season, it’s smart to stock up on high quality cloth towels before the season really gets into full swing. Go through your cabinets and recycle or reuse any threadbare dish towels, then restock based on your needs. Go for a value buy where you get multiples like this set and skip investing in too many decorative versions that you won’t want to use for spills and messes. Look for maximum absorption and a pattern you can keep around all year long. You’ll thank yourself later, when you don’t have to wash a load of towels every day.
To buy: $15 for 3, surlatable.com.
5
Extra Gifts
It’s a mathematical certainty that you will forget to pick up a little something for a neighbor or casual acquaintance and they will inevitably show up with a holiday present for you. Awkward, right? Avoid this feeling entirely by picking up a few small gifts that you can pre-wrap and give out in a pinch. Pro tip: buy a multi pack, like this set of five mini aromatherapy body washes. As for getting your wires crossed on this gift exchange? Cut yourself some slack, everyone forgets things in the hustle and bustle of the season.
To buy: $35 for 5, anthropologie.com.