This $25 Floating Shelf Transformed My Space in 5 Minutes

To mount the shelf, I placed the level on my wall, pressed the hangers into their designated spots, and hooked its corresponding metal slots onto the hangers. Boom—I'd hung up a perfectly straight floating shelf in minutes. After installing, I placed two hardcover books, a small lamp, and a vase of dried lavender on top, and it remained completely stable. The shelf is the perfect addition to my bare bedroom walls, and it even freed up space on my perpetually crowded desk.