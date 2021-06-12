This New Furniture Brand Is Taking Amazon by Storm

Harmati, a new furniture brand available on Amazon, has done just that. It sells modern furnishings that look far more expensive than they really are, with prices starting at just $50 and ranging to no more than $300. Influenced by mid-century modern and contemporary trends, the furniture would look right at home in a West Elm or CB2 catalog. Instead, you can shop the curated five-piece collection from Amazon without spending a fortune. (Psst: For more home decorating inspiration, check out Amazon's Discover Rooms feature).