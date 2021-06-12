This New Furniture Brand Is Taking Amazon by Storm
Stylish, functional, and affordable is the trifecta for home furniture, though it's rare to find pieces that tick all three of these elusive boxes. Oftentimes furniture that no doubt looks good is expensive or impractical, while cheaper items tend to fall short in the appearance department. However, every once in a while you stumble upon a piece-or even an entire brand-that manages to bring all of those covetable elements together.
Harmati, a new furniture brand available on Amazon, has done just that. It sells modern furnishings that look far more expensive than they really are, with prices starting at just $50 and ranging to no more than $300. Influenced by mid-century modern and contemporary trends, the furniture would look right at home in a West Elm or CB2 catalog. Instead, you can shop the curated five-piece collection from Amazon without spending a fortune. (Psst: For more home decorating inspiration, check out Amazon's Discover Rooms feature).
Its offerings include multiple desks that were basically made for the current work-from-home culture that blossomed over the last year and a half. There's a classic computer desk that's relatively compact; an electric standing desk that easily adjusts to different heights; and even a coffee table with a lift top that you can use to work from the couch.
In addition to these multitasking desks, Harmati also sells decor that would fit right into a modern bedroom or living room. Take this storage bench for instance. It has a faux shearling exterior that takes on the luxe, retro texture trend and provides a place to stow spare items. You'll also find this perennially cool round mirror with a matte black metal frame and a decorative brass hook that comes in multiple sizes.
The brand launched earlier this spring, and some of its pieces are already making waves on Amazon's charts: The round, wall-mounted mirror and the lift-top coffee table currently claim the number one spots on the new release lists in their respective categories. The best part is that more products, including a gold-rimmed full length mirror, are on the way, and you can bet they'll be just as stylish, functional, and affordable as the rest of Harmati's pieces.