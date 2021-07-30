This Mirror Looks Just Like a Best-Selling $500 Option, and Prices Start at $160
If you've kept up with our recent home decor content, you'll know Harmati is the brand to watch for sleek, affordable furnishings available on Amazon. It makes sense, then, that many of its pieces serve as great alternatives to popular splurgy finds. Case in point: This arched floor mirror bears an uncanny resemblance to a best-selling $500 option, but prices start at just $160.
The Harmati Arched Full-Body Mirror has the same regal silhouette as West Elm's Metal Frame Arched Floor Mirror, but it'll do far less damage to your bank account. According to the brand, it can lean against a wall or be wall mounted, or you can extend its supportive metal legs to use it as a freestanding mirror. It even comes with a detachable clothes rod that discreetly stores items on the back of the frame.
To buy: From $160; amazon.com.
It may be well-priced, but the Harmati mirror is still built to last. It's made with a transparent shatterproof outer layer and mounted on a medium density fiberboard, which manufacturers use to brace furniture against water, dust, and movement. And at 63 inches tall, it's just 11 shy of West Elm's 74-inch version.
Amazon shoppers who have purchased the mirror rave about its installation options and the quality of the glass itself. "This is definitely the most I've ever spent on a mirror, but I'm super pleased with it! The reflection is great, and I didn't notice any flaws or warping," said one reviewer. "Would highly recommend."
The Harmati arched floor mirror is available in four frame colors. The black variety will run you $160, while green and gray versions cost $170. Finally, there's the $220 gold style, which looks the most like the West Elm mirror. Yes, it's the priciest of the bunch, but you can score it for $10 off thanks to a coupon on its product page. No matter which you choose, you can expect the mirror to arrive before August 9 if you order it now.