This Mirror Looks Just Like a Best-Selling $500 Option, and Prices Start at $160

The Harmati Arched Full-Body Mirror has the same regal silhouette as West Elm's Metal Frame Arched Floor Mirror, but it'll do far less damage to your bank account. According to the brand, it can lean against a wall or be wall mounted, or you can extend its supportive metal legs to use it as a freestanding mirror. It even comes with a detachable clothes rod that discreetly stores items on the back of the frame.