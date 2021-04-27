These Amazon Chairs Look Just Like Hans Wegner’s Iconic Wishbone Design, but Cost So Much Less
Fans of mid-century modern interior design could spot a Hans Wegner chair in their sleep. The Danish designer created many popular chairs, but the most iconic is without a doubt a streamlined dining chair called CH24. It has a wooden frame and a seat that looks like tightly woven rope but is actually lightweight paper cord. The piece is now widely known as the wishbone chair, which makes sense if you’re familiar with its curved, Y-shaped silhouette.
You can still find the original design at Carl Hansen & Søn—where it debuted in 1949—and other authorized dealers. However, it’ll cost you upwards of $800 for a single chair. Vintage and pre-owned options are also available at online outposts like 1stDibs, but those start at around $600. To get the iconic style for less, you’ll have to go to Amazon.
To buy: $218 (was $230); amazon.com.
If you love the mid-century modern design of the original wishbone chair but can’t afford the real thing, Amazon has a few lookalikes you can buy for as little as $150. You can even get a set of two or four Wegner-inspired dining chairs for your dining room or kitchen table for less than a single original one would cost.
“[I] can't recommend these enough if you're trying to spend less than $500 with a designer look,” one reviewer wrote about Amazon’s Stone & Beam wishbone chairs.
Many of the options come in multiple wood finishes, so you can find one that best suits your home’s style. For instance, this $169 chair from Tomile comes in six designs, including ones made from walnut and beech wood. And this set of four chairs from Yaheetech is available in black, white, and natural wood styles.
Whether you’re looking for a minimal accent chair or creating a mid-century modern dining room, there’s an affordable Wegner-inspired chair to fit your needs on Amazon. Check out a few more options below, but don’t delay. The design is just as popular as ever, and some chairs are selling out in certain styles.