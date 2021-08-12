11 Hallway Decor Ideas to Elevate Your Space

11 Personalize Stairway Walls

Stairways face similar design challenges as hallways. Interior designer Laura Roberts has a couple of tips that will transform a drab stairway into a stylish and pleasant space in your home. "Think outside of the box when hanging art on your stair walls," says Roberts, "Instead of traditional artwork, display objects that are meaningful to you."

Also, stairwells are the perfect space for framed family photos. "To make the arrangement uniform, choose the same frame but in different sizes," Roberts suggests, "You can also make the space more interesting by adding art or even a piece of furniture at the top of the stairs, paired with a great light fixture."