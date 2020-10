When October comes around, it’s time to get frightfully creative with your Halloween décor. If you’re not afraid to go dramatic and even a little macabre, there are plenty of scary Halloween decorations that will transform your house into a “haunted” one (except without the ghosts or chilling sounds). When it comes to decorating your space for this spooky season, think about some nooks, corners, and surfaces that you might normally overlook—putting décor there makes the effect even more mysterious and surprising. Your stairs could use an eerie adornment, so what about a Halloween-inspired garland? The mantel is always a prime spot for staging a scary vignette—we have some eye-catching candleholders to create the look. If you’re hosting a Halloween dinner party , you’ll want to set the scene with a dark and mysterious table—place some spooky candlestick holders or a dark and mysterious table runner to turn your dinner into a bewitching night. You won’t want to forget about lighting, which is one of the best and easiest ways to transform the mood of a room. Light some candles that give off a peculiar glow, or add some frightful accents to your existing lighting. If you’re worried about your house looking over-the-top, there are plenty of elegant options that are far from campy and cheesy (and won’t be jarring to any visitors or little kids). And if you want something that’s not ghoulish or morbid, we have décor options for that, too. Your house will be the most spirited one on the block.