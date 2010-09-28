Spooky Halloween Décor
Branch Candelabra
Create an atmosphere that even the Addams family would appreciate. This gothic black branch candelabra adds just the right amount of eerie flickering light to a space, especially when paired with red, black, or other dark-hued candles. Place it on your dining table to set the scene during your Halloween dinner party, or display on the mantel accompanied by some dramatic floral arrangements or other gothic accents. The branch details look like they came from a haunted forest, but the sophistication of the candelabra allows it to be used well into the fall and winter season—just pair with white taper candles.
To buy: $26, target.com.
Bat Tealight Holder
What has wings and can brighten up a room? This pint sized tealight holder, which will add just the right amount of tabletop ambiance to any space. Purchase two or three and line them up along the mantel, or scatter them along the length of your dinner table. The cast iron surface on the holder has a patina, which makes the piece a bit more elevated. You can also bring these outside on your porch (along the steps or on the posts) to greet neighborhood trick-or-treaters. It can accommodate either regular tealight candles or battery-operated ones.
To buy: $30, walmart.com.
Eyeball Party Lanterns
This one makes the perfect party decoration—whether you’re hosting an adults-only affair or a children’s Halloween party. Far from your typical paper lantern, these one-eyed showstoppers might even cause a few double-takes from those entering the room. Hang these eerie (yet funny) eyeballs from your ceiling—think in your entryway or over the buffet table or drinks station. Each set comes with six 10-inch wide paper lanterns so you’ll have enough to create a spooky scene (and it’s budget-friendly, too). Try hanging them with some extra-strong tape or even command hooks so you won’t cause any damage to your ceiling.
To buy: $5, orientaltrading.com.
Happy Halloween Banner
Add some Halloween charm to your house throughout the month of October with this banner. Hang on your mantel as part of your fall dÃ©cor, place on the food and drinks table during your Halloween party, or display on your entryway wall. The string is six feet long so it will work with any table or mantel size. The swallowtail flags and scalloped trim give it a cheerful, playful look. The garland is made of durable acrylic and has loops at the ends of the string for easy hanging. When the festivities are over, you can fold it up and store for the next year.
To buy: For a similar product: $11, amazon.com.
Macaron Spiders
These delectable-looking macarons have a special surprise if you look closely. Just beware—they’re not edible, no matter how real they look. Play tricks on your guests by placing them on a cake stand or tray, then watch them try to take one and find out it’s a glitter-accented “spider” with googly eyes. The actual pieces are made of resin with metal spider legs. The “macarons” come in a gift box that looks like it’s full of chocolate confections (but you know the truth!), so they’d make a hilariously creative hostess gift, too.
To buy: $45, grandinroad.com.
Halloween Haunted House Kit
Gingerbread isn’t just for the Christmas season. You’ve got to keep the kids occupied during the Halloween party when they’ve had enough of the party games and crafts. Entertain them with a Halloween activity that calls for creating a sweet and not-so-scary surprise. This kit comes with a precut gingerbread cookie pieces and easy-to-make royal icing mix (in black, orange, and purple icing). Plus, we can’t forget the house “decorations,” like mini candy pumpkins, black jelly beans, candy corn, and gum drops. Kids will have a lot of fun putting these together and bringing them home when the party’s over.
To buy: $25, williams-sonoma.com.
Los Muertos Salt and Pepper Shaker Set
In a mood to invite a few new guests to the table? Spice up mealtime with these friendly faces. Keep these Day of the Dead-inspired shakers out on the table for a festive and colorful accent. The skull shakers are made of ceramic and will look great on any tabletop. The bright hues make it less ghoulish, so it’s not as frightening to have out with the kids around. Plus, it makes for some interesting dinnertime conversation with the kids—explain to them what the Mexican holiday, DÃa de los Muertos, commemorates.
To buy: $10, worldmarket.com.
Bleeding Taper Candles
Want a good freak out? Set out a pair of these wax candles on counters or side tables around the house. The “bleeding” candles are black, but when lit, they drip red wax for a surprising and macabre effect. Place them in candleholders or a candelabra and display on your dining table, mantel, or console table for a super spooky scene—they’ll give off a mysterious glow and drip “blood” at the same time. Let them drip as much as they want on the candleholders—the messier they are, the creepier your surface will look.
To buy: $7 for two, worldmarket.com.
Spider Web Table Runner
This isn’t your ordinary lace table runner—this one looks like it’s made from intertwining spider webs. The lace detail gives the runner a gothic, vintage-inspired look. Set your table for your Halloween meal by rolling this out along your dinner table and placing candlesticks, pumpkins, dramatic flower centerpiece, and other spooky Halloween accents for an elegant dinner party. Or, drape on your mantel or entry table to add another accent that is subtle, yet eerie all at once. And don’t worry, if it gets dirty, you can throw it in the washer to preserve it for next Halloween.
To buy: $17, bedbathandbeyond.com.
Creepy Cloth Runner
This may be the easiest (and cheapest) way to decorate for Halloween. Even banisters can get a dose of festive flair. Delicately drape this cloth over stairwells for a creepy vibe, or you can display it over a doorway to warn your party guests that the room is off limits. For a surprising dÃ©cor trick, place them on a side, coffee, or console table along with your everyday accents. This will also work outside on a porch, draped over front yard bushes, or hanging from your fence to welcome your trick-or-treaters and give the outside of your house a mysterious edge.
To buy: $4, amazon.com.
Jack-O-Lantern Chandelier Shade
Transform your lighting for your Halloween party—a dark glow can turn your get-together into a spooky scene. Cast an ominous glow from your usual light source with the proper topper. The cute jack-o-lantern shades add some frightful Halloween charm to an existing chandelier in your entryway or dining room. Choose from the more mysterious option, black for a darker look, or orange, for a warmer, fall-inspired glow. Even though these silk shades are quite an investment piece, they’ll last for years to come so you can bring them out every All Hallows’ Eve.
To buy: $17, ballarddesigns.com
Mist Maker Halloween Prop
Throwing a Halloween party? Instead of going through the trouble of handling dry ice to create a mysterious fog effect, this is an easier option. Create a spooky atmosphere with this mist maker that will transform your front foyer—it’s a great way to greet your guests as they walk in the door. You can also place it on your treats table so that it gives off an eerie mist as guests are helping themselves to some candy and drinks. Don’t forget to play some spooky music and sounds to complete the party scene.
To buy: $14, walmart.com.
Doormat
If you only do one thing this Halloween to decorate, put out a “haunted” doormat. Take the proper decorating steps by showing your spirit at the front door—your house guests and neighborhood trick-or-treaters will appreciate the festive effort. This durable coir doormat does double-duty; it will trap any dirt or fallen leaves on shoes from entering your house and it provides some Halloween-inspired flair. It’s eco-friendly, too, since it’s made from natural, renewable fiber. Shake or brush clean the mat, and when Halloween is over, pack it up and store it for next year’s use.
To buy: $33, amazon.com.
Glow in the Dark Roses
Give a classic bouquet a goolish twist. These white roses look gorgeous in regular light, but when the lights dim, they radiate a glowing green color that makes for the perfect addition to your Halloween décor. The blooms have been treated with a glow topping that transforms them in the dark and will be sure to surprise any trick-or -treaters this year and also delight company. They’re limited edition, so make sure to grab these mysterious and color-changing florals while you can.
To buy: $60; 1800flowers.com.