5 Design Ideas to Steal From a Gorgeous Garage-Turned-Laundry Room

After an epoxy floor makeover, wallpapering the walls, adding a countertop, and finishing it all with decorative accents, it's hard to believe this is the same space. What was once a cold garage now looks like a cozy spot where you wouldn't mind doing a couple loads of laundry.

Maximize Countertop Space

One of the most functional additions to the room was the decision to install a porcelain countertop over both the washer and dryer. This provides a clean surface to not only stash detergent and supplies, but also a spot to fold laundry while it's fresh from the dryer. If you have front-loading machines in your laundry room, consider installing a countertop above them.

Make a Soft Landing Spot

If you know you're going to be standing in your laundry room for potentially long lengths of time, follow Yokota's lead and place a cozy rug underfoot. If you have a washer, dryer, and sink all arranged side-by-side, a long runner is the ideal floor covering.

Add Wow-Worthy Wallpaper

Why wallpaper? "It’s the most effective way to transform a space besides paint!" Yokota says. On the hunt for a wallpaper that was playful yet muted, the designer found the perfect match in Rebecca Atwood's Dotted Leaves in Gray-Lilac. The effect is a stunning focal wall that collects compliments, but that the designer won't soon tire of.