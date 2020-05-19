4 Smart Strategies for Creating a Stylish Gallery Wall

If you have ever-changing tastes and an always-expanding collection, a shallow shelf lets you rearrange your display on a whim (without leaving holes in the wall).

Tips:

Set a color palette to tie your art and frame collection together, no matter the mix of mediums or materials.

Layer only two frames deep. More will look bulky.

The center of the composition should be at eye level.

To buy: Gold Rising II Wall Art by Bobby Berk (far left), from $424; luluandgeorgia.com. Holman Ledges in Seadrift, from $69; potterybarn.com. (Top ledge, from left) Confetti II Print, $40; juniperprintshop.com. Nielsen Alpha Brushed Bronze Aluminum Matted Frame, $75; michaels.com. La Poste by Lulu and Isabel, $48; minted.com. In Bloom by Sylvia Takken, $102; artfullywalls.com. (Bottom ledge, from left) Line Rainbow Print, $15 (digital download); bffprintshop.com. Gather Print, $20 (digital download); juniperprintshop.com. White Belmont Frame With Mat by Studio Décor, $17; michaels.com. Fine Feathered I by Debra Pruskowski, $89; minted.com. Peep Hole by Polly Mann, $102; artfullywalls.com. Blobby Calm by Svitlana Martynjuk, $254; minted.com. Project 62 Esters Wood Arm Chair (left), $300; target.com. Carson Carrington Yppersbyn Upholstered Velvet Accent Chair in Linen, $323; overstock.com.