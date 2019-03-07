The 7 Best Pieces of Furniture for Small Spaces
These are the space-saving pieces every small home needs.
Don’t let a small home or apartment trick you into thinking you can’t decorate it the way you want. The only difference is that you'll have to choose pieces that work harder and serve more than one purpose. The good news? Purchasing furniture for small spaces that serve multiple functions is actually easier on your wallet than buying separates. Here are seven stylish and space-saving pieces of furniture every small space should have.
1
Vertical Shelving
Oftentimes, small space dwellers forget to use their vertical space properly. This tall bookcase takes up hardly any floor space, while offering several feet of vertical storage. It can hold plenty of books, curios, or even a mini bar.
To buy: Tate Wide Bookcase, $599; crateandbarrel.com.
2
Storage Ottoman or Bench
Not only a sweet spot to sit and put your feet up, this upholstered ottoman also offers a bit of hidden storage. Stash extra sheets, blankets, books, or anything you don’t need every day inside. Or add this beauty to your living room, in place of the standard coffee table. The wood top offers plenty of room for all of your usual coffee table essentials.
To buy: Upholstered Storage Base Ottoman, $399; westelm.com.
3
Drop-Leaf Table
A godsend for people who love to entertain but don’t have the room for a full dining table, a drop-leaf table can adjust to fit your space (and the size of your dinner party) with leaves that fold up or down as needed. When you're not entertaining, it serves as a simple console table or a small dining nook for two.
To buy: Jozy Drop Leaf Table, $200; worldmarket.com.
4
C-Stand Table
In a cramped living room, even a slender side table can make the room feel cluttered–but the minimal base of a c-stand table means you can tuck it in close to a chair or sofa without taking up a ton of floor space. It offers just enough surface area to hold a drink, a book, or a small vase of flowers.
To buy: Bella Side Table, $347; luluandgeorgia.com.
5
A Rolling Cart
When you’re tight on space, you don’t have room for a sideboard or a separate bar cabinet. Enter a stylish and portable option: the rolling cart. Not only does this beauty go wherever it’s needed, but it can also hold just about anything, including books, bar supplies, and extra dishes. You won’t regret adding this item to your furniture collection—just be sure to buy a classic style that you won’t tire of quickly.
To buy: Oscarine Lucite Bar Cart, $698; anthropologie.com.
6
An Upgraded Nightstand
Don’t waste space with a nightstand that offers no storage. That’s valuable real estate that can do double duty. By investing in a piece that has room on top, a drawer, and a shelf below, you can maximize your bedside storage.
To buy: Amelia Nightstand, $279; urbanoutfitters.com.
7
A Corner Desk
Kudos to you if you're able to utilize a piece of space that's so often wasted. One easy way: Invest in a corner desk that makes use of an underutilized area. It offers just enough space to work and pay bills without monopolizing the room. Ideal for a forgotten corner of the living room or bedroom, a space-saving corner desk can also be handy in a guest room or kitchen.
To buy: Target Marketing System Ellen Corner Desk, $99; amazon.com.