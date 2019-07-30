The 20 Best Spots to Buy Furniture Online

Image zoom Getty Images

Whether you're on the hunt for the best sleeper sofa or need a nightstand for your bedroom, these are the best online furniture stores to check out. No matter if your style is sleek and modern or bohemian-inspired, you're sure to find pieces that match your decor. Below, we've listed 20 of the best places to buy furniture online, plus what you're sure to find at each. Some are our go-tos for minimalist furniture, while others are well-stocked with funky home decor. With these online stores on your radar, your home will look better than ever.

West Elm

This mecca for clean, contemporary furnishings turns out high-design, reasonably priced goods, including leather beds, lacquer nightstands, and reclaimed-wood dressers. Largely responsible for making the trendy mid-century style more mainstream, this online furniture retailer has deftly crafted pieces that strike a beautiful balance—bold enough to anchor a room yet subtle enough to seamlessly blend in. City dwellers: Behold the plethora of options for small spaces, like beds with built-in storage and nightstands with petite proportions.

Cost Plus World Market

For a home that's stylish but unfussy, browse this affordable emporium, which offers sturdy, reliable standards with an on-trend spin. You'll find wood-top dining tables with a trestle base or hairpin legs and upholstered seats in a panoply of unexpected shades (like topaz, peacock blue, and fuchsia). Keep an eye on the home page for promo codes to apply discounts or land free shipping.

Williams-Sonoma Home

Think beyond cooking tools. Here you'll find an array of posh, well-made seating options in countless fabrics and colors. Ottomans have unique appeal by way of Lucite legs and zebra-motif cowhide; benches come in all styles, from Chippendale to minimal and modern.

Target

When you're looking for a balance of beauty and affordability, you can't beat Target's selection. If scrolling through the vast offerings of table, chairs, and mirrors online is overwhelming, start by browsing their curated collections, such as the mid-century modern-style Project 62 collection, or Joanna and Chip Gaines's Hearth & Hand collection to give your home highly-coveted modern farmhouse style.

Crate & Barrel

For modern classics that stand the test of time, look no further than Crate & Barrel's dining chairs, barstools, dressers, and nightstands. If you're looking for the little details in addition to furniture, you can't beat their amazing selection of timeless dishware and ever-changing collection of pretty vases.

Serena & Lily

If your home decor style is modern bohemian or beachy, Serena & Lily is destined to become your go-to source for furniture. Here you'll find a plethora of rattan dining chairs, the cutest bar carts, and stylish sofas fit for a beach house in a Nancy Meyer's movie.

Anthropologie

It's not only our go-to for bohemian-style clothing, but also for free-spirited furniture and home decor. You'll find plenty of lush velvet sofas and an abundance of rattan (even rattan beds). When you want furniture that's bound to attract compliments and will work seamlessly with your extensive collection of house plants, Anthropologie is the spot to shop.

Pier 1 Imports

If you've ever visited a Pier 1 Imports store, then you already know that this furniture retailer is a treasure trove of finds—and the online site is no different. While the accessories (hello, storage baskets!) are lovely, their affordable furniture selection is not to be missed. Shop the Magnolia Home by Joanna Gaines Collection for stylish chairs and the most gorgeous canopy bed.

Ballard Designs

Well-made pieces that look like heirloom antiques (without the hefty price tags) are what you'll find here, with stately wood and metal side tables, chic leather X-benches, and ladylike linen vanity stools among the standouts at this online furniture store. "I love the upholstered headboards—they're curvy and elegant, with details like nailheads and tufting," says designer Jessica Becker. Also notable: a supply-your-own material program. The furniture website outlines the yardage and the specs needed for each item (like an ottoman or an armchair); you send in your fabric for a custom piece.



Overstock

The gems at this easy-to-search online warehouse never cease to amaze. Filter your results by price, pattern type, color, style, and more to comb through the reliably great selection of steeply discounted furniture in every style, with (bonus) free shipping over $50. The range of chests and dressers is especially stellar. Think traditional, goes-with-anything painted-wood pieces and dressier mirrored styles.

CB2

Sized just right for small spaces, the clean-lined, well-priced offerings—many in glossy lacquer—feel fresh but aren't so ultramodern that they'll look out-of-date in a year. The wall-mount storage shelves are particularly useful for hiding eyesores, such as cords and chargers.

Design Within Reach

Don't miss this furniture retailer's museum-worthy collection of high-end contemporary pieces that lend instant clout, including sleek Saarinen tables and iconic metal Tolix Marais stools. "Classic Eames chairs in fun colors always brighten up a kitchen or less formal dining space, and this site offers 14 hues," says feng shui expert Catherine Brophy.

One Kings Lane

Circle back often for the steeply discounted, blink-and-you'll-miss-out selections of furnishings at this flash-sale stalwart. The bench selection alone includes more than 800 styles that run the gamut from classic nailhead-embellished models to sheepskin-topped pieces.



IKEA

Fact: The Swedes know storage, particularly when it comes to minimalist, modular units that are easy on the eyes. Customizable options abound (adjustable shelves, vertical or horizontal configurations with or without basket inserts)—as do the astoundingly affordable prices. It's no wonder legions of folks around the world have bought a Billy bookcase at one point or another.

Pottery Barn

You'll telegraph a nicely grown-up vibe with PB's sturdy, substantial wall storage units, tv stands, and dining tables. Many are made from solid hardwood, with special features, like beveled glass—a fine means of corralling bric-a-brac while helping the other pieces in a room feel pulled-together.

AllModern

True to its name, contemporary pickings are the go-to at this best furniture website, all easily searchable by material (wood, glass), category (computer desk, writing desk), and even width, depth, and height. "The metal Strut table by Blu Dot looks great as either a desk or a dining table, and it comes in pretty colors, like watermelon and navy," says designer Kimberly Ayres.



Hayneedle

Like the Amazon of home furniture shopping, this online retailer has it all. Round coffee tables? Check! Floor lamps? Check! Wooden dressers? Check! And to help narrow down the vast selection to find, well, a needle in the haystack, you can search furniture by color, dimension, style, and cost.



Wayfair

Turn to this onine furniture store for a mind-boggling array of styles (seriously—the site has 7 million items from more than 7,000 suppliers), all competitively priced, with free shipping over $49. The product categories, including patio pieces and bathroom fixtures, are wide ranging, but dining room furniture is a major draw. This is the place to go for anything from washed-wood Parsons-style tables to Lucite chairs.

Lulu and Georgia

Do you dream of a light-filled, airy home, complete with linen sofas, antique-style rugs, and lots of light wood? Lulu & Georgia has you covered. A modern aesthetic with a nod to beachy-boho style, this site carries everything from statement lighting to luxurious benches. You can find some splurge-worthy pieces here, but they're built to last.

Domino

If you're looking for a site that has already curated the best modern furniture the internet has to offer, turn to Domino magazine's online home decor shop. From chic poufs to stylish desks for your home office, you'll find chic picks worth saving up for and splurging on.

