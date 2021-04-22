Furinno Turn-N-Tube 5 Tier Corner Shelf
I’ve Moved Three Times With This $22 Corner Shelf That Adds So Much Storage Space to My Small Apartments
No wonder it has over 23,000 five-star ratings on Amazon.
Being creative with storage space is basically a requirement when you’re living in a small home or apartment. While under-the-bed bins and over-the-door organizers tend to be go-to solutions, I highly recommend taking advantage of vertical space in the corners of your walls. That’s why I’m obsessed with the Furinno Turn-N-Tube Five-Tier Corner Shelf.
I ordered the shelving unit from Amazon a few years ago when my bedroom was so small that it didn’t even have space for a dresser, and it’s been with me ever since. I love that it’s compact enough to fit into the smallest nooks of my apartment, but it still adds so much storage space to an area that would otherwise go unused.
The corner shelf is incredibly easy to assemble, taking only a few minutes for one person to put together. The product name says it all—you just twist the poles until they’re tightly screwed into the shelves. It’s definitely a lightweight piece of furniture, but you can put up to 15 pounds on each shelf, according to the brand. I put the heaviest items on the bottom to prevent the shelf from accidentally tipping over since I don’t have it secured to the wall.
I really appreciate that the five-tier corner shelf can be used for nearly any type of storage I need. Right now, I’m using the bottom shelf to keep my collection of Harry Potter books on display. The top shelf is the perfect place for my golden pothos to sit with the vines cascading down. On the three shelves in between, I keep small things like my Vitruvi essential oil diffuser, a paperweight I made at a glassblowing class, extra candle jars, and picture frames. I’ve even used it to store my everyday makeup and skincare products in the past.
Oftentimes when you buy inexpensive furniture like this, you don’t anticipate bringing the pieces with you to your next apartment. (Typically because you don’t expect them to last that long.) But the Furinno corner shelf proved to be an exception. It’s such a game changer for adding vertical storage that it’s moved to three different apartments with me over the years—and it’s still in the same exact condition as when I bought it.
I’m not the only one who swears by the affordable corner shelf: It has over 23,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, with customers using it for everything from extra bathroom storage to a space-saving liquor shelf. Since it’s available in a wide variety of colors and finishes as well as height options ranging from three to five tiers, there are plenty of ways to make it work for your home.
If you’re ready to transform your unused corners into a functional storage space, head to Amazon to order this versatile shelving unit. With prices starting at just $22 for some colors, there’s really nothing to lose.
