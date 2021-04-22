I’ve Moved Three Times With This $22 Corner Shelf That Adds So Much Storage Space to My Small Apartments

I really appreciate that the five-tier corner shelf can be used for nearly any type of storage I need. Right now, I’m using the bottom shelf to keep my collection of Harry Potter books on display. The top shelf is the perfect place for my golden pothos to sit with the vines cascading down. On the three shelves in between, I keep small things like my Vitruvi essential oil diffuser, a paperweight I made at a glassblowing class, extra candle jars, and picture frames. I’ve even used it to store my everyday makeup and skincare products in the past.