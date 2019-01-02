If you're craving a complete home makeover, but your budget and busy schedule is holding you back, then painting your front door is the perfect solution. Placed front-and-center, this pop of paint is sure to attract attention, but the total cost of this facade facelift starts at just $100. Especially if you decide to DIY this project yourself, painting your front door is one of the best low-cost, big-impact changes you can make. It's also the ideal project to add to your spring to-do list—or if you just can't wait, transport the door to a heated garage or basement, then follow our step-by-step instructions.

Because this one-day project has the power to completely transform the look of your home, choosing the perfect paint color is often the hardest part. To make the decision a little easier, we scoured Instagram for inspiring front door colors. Each hue below evokes a different vibe, so pick the one that coordinates with your home's exterior and reflects your personal style.

Embrace High-Contrast Hues

Ever since we posted this beautiful home captured by I Spy DIY on our Instagram account last week, we can't stop thinking about this dreamy front door color. Contrasting with the home's dark gray exterior, the peachy orange front door provides an eye-catching burst of color. If your home's exterior is already a moody hue, consider brushing the front door with a vibrant shade of peach.

Go Green

If your front yard is known for having the best greenery in the neighborhood, pick a front door color that will accentuate the plant life. To complement the green-blue hues of the cacti and leafy tropical plants in the yard, the owners of Chez Balliet painted the front door a similarly vibrant shade of green. To prevent the bold color from overwhelming the entrance, the exterior of the home is kept white.

Spark Some Smiles

The front door is the first thing visitors see, so why not choose a front door color that's sure to make them smile? Sara from Simply Southern Cottage painted her front door a cheery yellow hue that greets her guests before she even opens the door. To get the look, keep the rest of the front entrance neutral so the striking yellow door can really stand out.

Show Off Your Favorite Color

When Ashley Wilson, the interior design blogger behind At Home with Ashley and a self-proclaimed "pink lover," decided to paint her front door, one paint color was the clear winner. While pastel pink isn't a traditional front door color, Ashley chose a color that reflects her own personal style, rather than what's most popular. To make your front porch feel like an extensive of your home, choose a front door color that hints at the color palette inside. Then, accessorize with a doormat and door decor that shows off your personal style.

Choose a Timeless Shade of Blue

Kristine Hall, the Victorian home renovator behind Restoring Lansdowne, gravitates towards moody blues and shades of gray in her interior design work. So when she went to paint the front door, Marine Blue by Little Greene Paint was a natural fit. The front door, which was formerly bright red (swipe to see the before, above), now matches the home's interior. Unless you're an avid DIY-er who plans to repaint the front door every couple years, pick a timeless color that won't quickly fall out of favor.

Opt for Energetic Red