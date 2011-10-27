6 Fabulous Folding Chairs
The Fifi
Available in a rainbow of 13 colors, this high-gloss model is one of the prettiest folding chairs we’ve seen.
To buy: $189, shopsocietysocial.com.
Featured November 2011
Americana Chair
The classic folding chair just got a shot of bright color. Plus, the rubber-tipped feet on this turquoise seat will protect your floors.
To buy: $23, conranusa.com.
Director’s Chair
Scatter a few around during the “Action!” at your next get-together. Choose from 10 fabric colors.
To buy: $50, pier1.com.
West Elm Folding Chair
Sleek and modern, they’ll give a traditional dining table a clean-lined edge.
To buy: $39, westelm.com.
Terai Folding Chair
This upholstered chair is too gorgeous to live in the closet. Showcase it front and center in your living room all year long.
To buy: $198, anthropologie.com.
Bollo Folding Chair
Made of acacia, a sturdy hardwood, this seat will add rustic charm while feeling substantial.
To buy: $20, ikea.com for stores.
