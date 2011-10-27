6 Fabulous Folding Chairs

By Stephanie Sisco
Updated October 27, 2011
shopsocietysocial.com
No need to relegate your guests to a rickety seating situation. Step up your game with one of these stylish options.
The Fifi

shopsocietysocial.com

Available in a rainbow of 13 colors, this high-gloss model is one of the prettiest folding chairs we’ve seen.

To buy: $189, shopsocietysocial.com.

Featured November 2011

Americana Chair

conranusa.com

The classic folding chair just got a shot of bright color. Plus, the rubber-tipped feet on this turquoise seat will protect your floors.

To buy: $23, conranusa.com.

Director’s Chair

pier1.com

Scatter a few around during the “Action!” at your next get-together. Choose from 10 fabric colors.

To buy: $50, pier1.com.

West Elm Folding Chair

westelm.com

Sleek and modern, they’ll give a traditional dining table a clean-lined edge.

To buy: $39, westelm.com.

Terai Folding Chair

anthropologie.com

This upholstered chair is too gorgeous to live in the closet. Showcase it front and center in your living room all year long.

To buy: $198, anthropologie.com.

Bollo Folding Chair

ikea.com

Made of acacia, a sturdy hardwood, this seat will add rustic charm while feeling substantial.

To buy: $20, ikea.com for stores.

