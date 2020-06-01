5 Little Touches That Will Make Your Home Look "Finished"

Real plants can not only help purify the air in your home, but they also breathe life into your decor. Without them, a home can feel a little stale. Take a look at any home feature in a magazine, and you'll probably notice at least one plant or bouquet of flowers. The reason: plants and flowers are the finishing touch that makes a room look instantly complete.

If you don't have a green thumb, start with a hard-to-kill variety of houseplant. For extra oomph, consider investing in houseplants that sit at varying heights, like a pothos that suspends from the ceiling, a towering fiddle leaf fig, or a fern elevated on a plant stand. For special occasions, fresh flowers and greenery can create the same effect—without the commitment.