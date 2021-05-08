This Space-Efficient Corner Desk Can Be Used Standing or Sitting, and It’s on Sale
Every home decor lover has a special place in their heart for multipurpose furniture. Double-duty sleeper sofas, lift-top coffee tables, and storage ottomans will not only save you money, but they’ll also preserve space by eliminating the need for additional pieces. And if a convertible furniture staple happens to be on sale? Even better.
Unlike many traditional standing desks, the Fezibo L-Shaped Corner Standing Desk has an electric lift system that adjusts the height from 27.6 to 47.3 inches with the push of a button. In other words, it’s suitable for both sitting and standing, and its L-shaped design is perfect for small rooms where a corner may be the only available space. The two-in-one desk is currently marked down to $305, which is a bargain when you consider the typical combined price of a desk and quality standing desk converter.
To buy: $305 with coupon (was $325); amazon.com.
The desk comes with plenty of other practical features, like two side hooks for storing bags, headphones, and jackets, and a hidden cable tray on its underside for power cords. Hundreds of shoppers have deemed it worthy of a five-star rating, with one calling it the “best health investment I’ve made, ever.”
“I absolutely love the desk—the levels are so convenient, it’s the perfect size for the space I need it for. When I need to stand I can stand, and if I need to sit it takes seconds,” wrote one reviewer who deemed it “totally worth every penny.”
“I find the desk to be just right for my needs,” said another. “I have a laptop on a docking station and two 24-inch monitors, plus a keyboard and mouse, and I still have plenty of room. The raise and lower works well. Very smooth and reasonably quiet and fast.”
The Fezibo corner standing desk just sold out in two of its three colors, but the all-black version is still in stock. Grab it on sale while you have the chance, and check out Amazon’s Discover Rooms feature for more home office inspiration.