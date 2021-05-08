This Space-Efficient Corner Desk Can Be Used Standing or Sitting, and It’s on Sale

Unlike many traditional standing desks, the Fezibo L-Shaped Corner Standing Desk has an electric lift system that adjusts the height from 27.6 to 47.3 inches with the push of a button. In other words, it’s suitable for both sitting and standing, and its L-shaped design is perfect for small rooms where a corner may be the only available space. The two-in-one desk is currently marked down to $305, which is a bargain when you consider the typical combined price of a desk and quality standing desk converter.