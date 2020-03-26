It's a Great Time to Go Through Old Photos—How to Print, Share, and Display Them

As we're busy social distancing, most of us are craving a little more human connection. Bonding over shared memories and cherished photos is a great way to get the conversation started. But how can you do that without texting individual people or sharing it all on social media?

If you and your family members tend to use Gmail and other Google products, consider setting up a shared album on Google Photos. All you have to do is add all of the photos to the album, and then invite your entire family to view them via an email link. From there, they can like or comment on each picture to get the convo going.

There are also plenty of apps dedicated to private photo sharing. Many of them are geared towards new moms who want to share baby pics, but there's no reason they can't also work for families and groups of friends. Check out tinybeans and 23snaps.