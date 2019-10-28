Gorgeous (and Affordable!) Fall Table Decorations You Won't Want to Put Away Once the Season Is Over

Image zoom potterybarn.com

When you're decorating the Thanksgiving table this year, skip the plastic turkey centerpiece and opt instead for one of these stylish fall table decoration ideas. Illuminated glass gourds and a faux floral wreath nod to the season, but without looking over the top. Plus, when you have Thanksgiving centerpieces this stylish, you can let them grace the dining table long after the holiday is over. And while each of these table decoration ideas may look like a splurge, they're actually all priced under $60. Add a few dried gourds or some seasonal flowers from the grocery store, and these luxe table toppers will really wow.

