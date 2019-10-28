Gorgeous (and Affordable!) Fall Table Decorations You Won't Want to Put Away Once the Season Is Over
Here's how to create an upscale Thanksgiving centerpiece on a budget.
When you're decorating the Thanksgiving table this year, skip the plastic turkey centerpiece and opt instead for one of these stylish fall table decoration ideas. Illuminated glass gourds and a faux floral wreath nod to the season, but without looking over the top. Plus, when you have Thanksgiving centerpieces this stylish, you can let them grace the dining table long after the holiday is over. And while each of these table decoration ideas may look like a splurge, they're actually all priced under $60. Add a few dried gourds or some seasonal flowers from the grocery store, and these luxe table toppers will really wow.
1
Recycled Glass Pumpkin Cloche
Gourds are the telltale sign of the season, and these glass renditions coordinate with tableware in any color and style. Fill each cloche with a strand of twinkle lights or a battery-powered candle to get your Thanksgiving table glowing.
To buy: From $11, potterybarn.com.
2
Colorful Velvet Pumpkins
Velvet pumpkins are all the rage this fall, and these are handcrafted and topped with real pumpkin stems. Arrange a few of these beauties down the middle of your Thanksgiving table for a colorful, on-trend centerpiece.
To buy: From $23, ShoreCrafty.etsy.com.
3
Faux Magnolia Garland
This leafy magnolia garland delivers all of the natural beauty of the real deal—but because it's faux, it will last for many Thanksgivings to come. Weave it down the center of the Thanksgiving table, then after the big feast, drape it along a mantel so you can enjoy well into the New Year.
To buy: $60 (originally $79), westelm.com.
4
Bud Vase Centerpiece
If you want a versatile centerpiece that can work not only for Thanksgiving, but also Christmas and dinner parties all year round, invest in this set of five linked bud vases. For your fall table, fill each mini vase with a couple stems of dahlia or mums. The rest of the year, switch out the flowers to celebrate whatever's in season.
To buy: $58, anthropologie.com.
5
Glass and Wood Tea Light Holder
Nothing makes a holiday table feel instantly warm and cozy quite like the flicker of candlelight. Set this glass and wood candleholder at the center of the table, then place some dried gourds or berry branches around to add rich color to your arrangement.
To buy: $14 (originally $20), target.com.