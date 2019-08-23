6 Irresistible Home Scents to Stock Up on for Fall 

Image zoom Anthropologie

The season of apple picking, pumpkin pie, and falling leaves, autumn is known for its A+ scents. As soon as Labor Day is over, you're going to want to trade in the smell of suntan lotion for some of fall's finest aromas. So stock up now on fresh takes on the pumpkin spice trend, an addictive chai latte candle, and even a rich warm amber room mist. Whether you decide to update your entire home for fall or simply light a candle, these cozy home scents will set the mood for the season.

