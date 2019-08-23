6 Irresistible Home Scents to Stock Up on for Fall
Calling all pumpkin spice fans!
The season of apple picking, pumpkin pie, and falling leaves, autumn is known for its A+ scents. As soon as Labor Day is over, you're going to want to trade in the smell of suntan lotion for some of fall's finest aromas. So stock up now on fresh takes on the pumpkin spice trend, an addictive chai latte candle, and even a rich warm amber room mist. Whether you decide to update your entire home for fall or simply light a candle, these cozy home scents will set the mood for the season.
RELATED: The One-Second Hack That Will Make Your Candle Jars Last Longer
1
Pumpkin Patch Candle
Cue the hay rides, corn mazes, and warm apple cider—this scented candle evokes the annual visit to the pumpkin patch.
To buy: $30, homesick.com.
2
Pumpkin Clove Candle
Pumpkin spice fans, this one's for you. Get ready for a mix of buttery pumpkin, orange zest, vanilla, and cinnamon, all in a beautiful mercury glass jar.
To buy: $14, anthropologie.com.
3
Warm Amber Room Mist
For an alternative to candles, try this cozy room mist with notes of moss, lavender, sage, amber, and musk. Spritz it onto your pillow or bed linens for a subtle scent.
To buy: $10, urbanoutfitters.com.
4
Chai Latte Candle
Looking for a fresh update to the ubiquitous pumpkin spice latte? Try this chai latte candle.
To buy: $18, anthropologie.com.
5
Earthy Incense Sticks
These earthy incense sticks will remind you of autumn walks through the woods. Plus, each smokeless stick has a burn time of 30 hours.
To buy: $28, freepeople.com.
6
Apple Cider Candle
What's you're favorite thing about fall? If you said the apple cider, then this candle with notes of apple, cinnamon, and nutmeg will quickly become your go-to home scent.
To buy: $5, target.com.