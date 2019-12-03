Missed Cyber Monday? Don’t Worry, These Sites Are Extending Their Sales

Cyber Monday may be the biggest online shopping extravaganza of the year, but it's also a Monday, so it has a tendency to zip by before you have a chance to comb through every site for the best deals. Luckily, many sites are cutting us some slack this year by offering extended Cyber Monday deals through Tuesday. That means we have just one more day to snag the best deals of 2019. To save you the time spent hunting for discounts, we've rounded up sites that are extending their Cyber Monday sales, below. But be quick, Cyber Monday procrastinators, these deals really won't last.

Extended Cyber Monday Home Deals

Cost Plus World Market has extended Cyber Monday deals, but they're only through Tuesday, December 3. The more you spend, the more you'll save. Get 15 percent off purchases of $50 or more, 20 percent off $100 or more, 30 percent off $200 or more, and 40 percent off $300 and more. Just apply the code CYBER2019 at checkout.

Is your home in need of a holiday refresh? West Elm's extended Cyber Monday sale can help. They're offering 20 percent off sitewide, as well as free shipping with the code SHOPFAST.

And in honor of Giving Tuesday, check out West Elm's collaboration with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and their Fair Trade Certified products.

At Bed Bath and Beyond, they're of course going way beyond Cyber Monday by celebrating Cyber Week. You'll find discounts all week long on everything from storage, to home decor, to vacuums, and holiday decorations.

Right at the cusp of hibernation season, there's no better time to invest in a cozy bed you won't want to leave for the next four months. Fortunately, Brooklinen is continuing its Cyber Monday sale through Tuesday, offering 20 percent off sitewide when you sign up with your email.

Known for their cozy weighted blankets, Gravity is giving 25 percent off with the code HOLIDAY2019 at checkout.

Extended for just one more day, Williams-Sonoma's Cyber Monday sale can help you save up to 70 percent on everything from KitchenAid stand mixers to their mouthwatering peppermint bark.

Need one more reason to stock up on fresh bath towels and new bed sheets? Target is offering 40 percent off bedding and bath through December 3.

Extended Cyber Monday Fashion Deals

At Bloomingdales, Cyber Monday has morphed into Cyber Space Tuesday. Translation: Take 25 percent off regular and sale-priced items (some exclusions apply), and an extra 50 percent off clearance items.

The deals are extended not just one but two extra days at Dagne Dover. Known for their tote bags, backpacks, and purses with lots of compartments and pockets, these bags will help you keep your New Year's resolution to be more organized in 2020.

J.Crew is generously giving us one more day of Cyber Monday deals, with 50 percent off, including sale styles, with the code MONDAY. We're heading straight to their classic cashmere sweaters and luxurious wool coats to bundle up for the winter.

Get 50 percent off everything at Kate Spade with code CYBERFUNDAY. Now's your chance to stock up on festive purses for those upcoming holiday parties, as well as gifts for your mom, sister, and aunt.

In celebration of Cyber Week, Macy's is offering discounts all the way until December 9. Get 30 percent off many items in clothing and home, and 15 percent off in the beauty department.

Extended Cyber Monday Beauty Deals

Forgot to add skincare to your Cyber Monday wishlist? Don't worry, Clinique is still offering 25 percent off any order with code 25OFF.

Use code MERRY25 to get, you guessed it, 25 percent off your order. But you'll want to shop quickly, today is the final day.

Right before the holiday parties hit, you may be thinking about replenishing your stash of classic red lipsticks. Even more incentive: MAC is extending their 25 percent off Cyber Monday sale through Tuesday.