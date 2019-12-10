These 5 Trends Will Be Huge in 2020, According to Etsy's Trend Expert
Plus, Etsy's prediction for color of the year 2020.
Etsy just unveiled its predictions for the design and style trends that will take over in 2020. From the eye-catching hue we'll soon see popping up in home decor and fashion, to the wedding accessory everyone will be wearing, Etsy's resident trend expert, Dayna Isom Johnson, has predicted the trends we'll be seeing everywhere in 2020. See a trend you love, but want to make it your own? Etsy is the place to find a one-of-a-kind chartreuse handbag or a vintage puff-sleeve blouse no one else will own.
1
All Chartreuse Everything
While Pantone, Benjamin Moore, and Sherwin Williams have already announced their picks for Color of the Year 2020, Etsy has finally revealed its choice—chartreuse, a vibrant shade of green-yellow. As Etsy is the authority on all things bespoke and handmade, we can expect to see this bold hue popping up on everything from handsewn velvet pillow covers to DIY jewelry.
"It’s daring, statement-making, and unexpected—exactly what we’re all trying to embrace in the new year. I predict we’ll see this tone showing up everywhere from home goods to wardrobes," says Dayna Isom Johnson in the trend report. Start by introducing a chartreuse planter to your home or letting a chartreuse headband complete your outfit.
To buy: Three-Legged Cat Planter, $38, beardbangs.etsy.com.
2
The Return of 80s Ensembles
The statement-making style of the 1980s is making a major comeback. According to Etsy, search for "puff sleeves" is up 39 percent in the last three months (compared to last year) and "shoulder pads" is up 10 percent. Chain belts, big jewelry, and blazers complete the look.
To buy: Vintage '80s Dress, $61, CarmelaVintageLove.etsy.com.
3
Customized, Zero-Waste Makeup
As zero waste becomes a growing trend, eco- and animal-friendly beauty products are on the rise. This vegan makeup palette is customizable and comes in reusable metal containers.
To buy: Customized Vegan Makeup Palette, $36, CleanFacedCosmetics.etsy.com.
4
Coordinated Couples Jackets
In terms of wedding trends, Etsy is calling the bespoke wedding jacket the "it" wedding accessory of 2020. Think, matching hand-painted jean jackets and embroidered bomber jackets.
To buy: Just Married Patch, $35, TheDailyDisco.etsy.com.
5
Pet Wellness
As wellness and self-care gains in popularity, the trend is showing up in pet care, too. On Etsy, search for "custom treats" is up 11 percent over the past three months, compared to the same time the previous year. Search for natural pet shampoo and dog food is also on the rise.
To buy: Personalized Grain Free Peanut Butter Dog Treats, $16 for 10, GoodDogTreatBox.etsy.com.