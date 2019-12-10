These 5 Trends Will Be Huge in 2020, According to Etsy's Trend Expert

While Pantone, Benjamin Moore, and Sherwin Williams have already announced their picks for Color of the Year 2020, Etsy has finally revealed its choice—chartreuse, a vibrant shade of green-yellow. As Etsy is the authority on all things bespoke and handmade, we can expect to see this bold hue popping up on everything from handsewn velvet pillow covers to DIY jewelry.

"It’s daring, statement-making, and unexpected—exactly what we’re all trying to embrace in the new year. I predict we’ll see this tone showing up everywhere from home goods to wardrobes," says Dayna Isom Johnson in the trend report. Start by introducing a chartreuse planter to your home or letting a chartreuse headband complete your outfit.

To buy: Three-Legged Cat Planter, $38, beardbangs.etsy.com.