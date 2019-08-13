Sneak Peek Emily Henderson’s Mountain House Makeover—Her Favorite House, Ever
Emily Henderson's done it again, and you won't want to miss this fixer upper's transformation.
Emily Henderson's modern, down-to-earth designs are the type of homes we can't help but dream about living in. This week, the pro designer and her team revealed a makeover project nearly two years in the making—introducing, the Mountain House. The verdict: this may be the designer's dreamiest dream home yet. In fact, in her Instagram stories, Henderson declared this her "favorite house EVER." Based on the photo evidence, below, it's not hard to see why.
The main goal was to create a space that feels calm, so neutral colors and soothing textures abound. In the living room, wooden flooring, soft rugs, and white walls create a minimalist yet cozy retreat. And in the guest bedroom, hotel-worthy bedding and a comfy rug create a room guests never want to leave (seriously). The Mountain House reveal is happening room-by-room every day this week, so keep checking back for updates.
Before: The Dated Living Room
Before the big transformation, this 1960's house was in desperate need of a refresh. While the layout of the living space worked well, carpeting in the living room and older wooden cabinets in the kitchen area dated the room. The goal was to maximize the light in the room, while creating a modern, tranquil hangout area.
After: A Cozy Hangout Spot
After the makeover, the design is bright and stylish, but also simple. "We chose the most minimal version of everything," Henderson explains in her blog post. For example, she kept the original fireplace, but decided to plaster it with "German Schmear" to reduce the contrast of the stones. You won't find much decorative molding or trim here, just a simple quarter round on the floor.
The color palette is neutral, but a mix of materials—wood, stone, metal, leather—combine for a rich blend of textures. By prioritizing comfort and tranquility, Henderson created a space where everyone will want to get cozy.
Before: The Blah Guest Bedroom
The downstairs guest bedroom was decent to start, and while it didn't have any closets, it was attached to a full bath.
After: The Serene Guest Bedroom
To make the guest room exceptionally cozy, Henderson introduced a luxurious king size bed with a linen duvet and comfy quilts in case guests get chilly during the night. A fuzzy sherpa chair and a wool rug from Annie Selke make the room feel soft and inviting. It's no wonder Henderson reports that her guests never want to leave.