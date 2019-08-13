Sneak Peek Emily Henderson’s Mountain House Makeover—Her Favorite House, Ever

After the makeover, the design is bright and stylish, but also simple. "We chose the most minimal version of everything," Henderson explains in her blog post. For example, she kept the original fireplace, but decided to plaster it with "German Schmear" to reduce the contrast of the stones. You won't find much decorative molding or trim here, just a simple quarter round on the floor.

The color palette is neutral, but a mix of materials—wood, stone, metal, leather—combine for a rich blend of textures. By prioritizing comfort and tranquility, Henderson created a space where everyone will want to get cozy.

