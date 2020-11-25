7 Stylish Holiday Decor Ideas You Can Leave Up All Winter Long

When you combine evergreens with a touch of eucalyptus, you get a modern take on a garland that accents your home decor so perfectly you’ll wonder why you don’t have one up year-round. Wind this 72-inch version around a bannister or place it on your mantle for just the right touch of greenery that will dry beautifully. Plus, the heady combination of cedar and eucalyptus will make the room smell fantastic.