7 Stylish Holiday Decor Ideas You Can Leave Up All Winter Long
Because we could all use a little more merry and bright this year.
Holiday decorating rules don’t apply this year. Start hanging mistletoe and blasting holiday music whenever you want—whatever sparks joy for you, we’re not here to judge. But we’ve picked out some sophisticated accessories that feel less holiday-specific and more seasonal, meaning you can put them up early and leave them out well into the new year.
Holiday kitchen items must check two boxes: useful and festive. This cotton dish towel does both. Covered in bright red and green holly sprigs, it will make hand washing those extra holiday dishes more colorful—and since it’s machine washable, you won’t mind using it to wipe up drips and spills.
Consider these ceramic house figurines the new Christmas village. Less expensive and more monochromatic than the traditional versions, they look pretty nestled with greens on a side table or a mantel. Available in a few different sizes and styles, invest in an odd numbered grouping to create a charming holiday scene.
When you combine evergreens with a touch of eucalyptus, you get a modern take on a garland that accents your home decor so perfectly you’ll wonder why you don’t have one up year-round. Wind this 72-inch version around a bannister or place it on your mantle for just the right touch of greenery that will dry beautifully. Plus, the heady combination of cedar and eucalyptus will make the room smell fantastic.
To keep things feeling less holiday-specific, use classic shapes and silhouettes but in a more contemporary color palette. These modern Christmas trees are made from milk glass and trimmed in gold. Arranged on your sideboard or dining table, they form a delicate, winter forest-inspired centerpiece with zero design skills needed.
A little more laid-back than a full tablecloth (and easier to keep clean), a beautiful runner adds a bit of texture to your dining table. Covered in a moiré motif to mimic a natural bark pattern, the metallic threads give it a slight glimmer that feels fancy enough for a special occasion, while the neutral colors make it appropriate for everyday.
When it’s cold outside, nothing’s more in fashion than being cozy. Curl up with a cup of hot chocolate and a good book underneath this generously sized throw. It has sophisticated plaid on one side and faux fur on the other. Thanks to its blue or red plaid colorways, it doesn’t fall into the red and green color scheme that feels passé after January 1.
There’s a reason they’re called evergreens: not only do they last and last, but they’re always in fashion. An unexpected mix of fresh Western Noble fir and Golden Thread Juniper topped with dried oranges and limes, this vivid combination defies a specific season. Hang it in a sheltered outdoor area or inside; it’s sure to impart a delightful scent.