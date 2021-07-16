I've Owned These Blackout Curtains From Walmart For Years, and I Don't Know What I'd Do Without Them

Whether I'm watching TV, playing video games, or typing away for work, I spend a lot of time looking at screens. In the past, regardless of how I organized my room, the sun created pesky glares across my screens. That is, until my mother kindly (or perhaps out of weariness from hearing me complain about the sun on a daily basis), ordered the Eclipse Dayton curtains from Walmart as a gift for me a few years ago. I still have them hanging in my room today. They're super effective at blocking out light, and, since I've had them for so long, I can attest to their durability.