8 Easy Ways to Make Your Home Smell Like Christmas
So your home will smell as good as it looks.
The holiday season is as much about gift-giving and spending time with family as it is about the rituals we do every year: Sharing hot chocolate after a brisk walk outside, baking treats for everyone to share, and decorating the tree with the whole family. That’s why the scents of Christmas conjure the very best feelings—so even if it’s not the big day just yet, you can still make your home smell like Christmas. Here are some easy ways to do it.
1
Light a candle.
The simplest way to get your home smelling like the holidays is to light a candle in a Christmas scent. Whether you choose spruce, firewood, or a sweet sugar cookie aroma, it will fill your home with a nostalgic scent.
2
Simmer a pot.
Whether your base is cider or just plain water, add it to a pot with oranges, cloves, and cinnamon. Simmer it on the stove to fill your home with those mulling scents. Just keep an eye on the water level and add more as it starts to evaporate.
3
Hang evergreens.
The tree isn’t the only thing that imparts that amazing evergreen scent. Hang a wreath in any room indoors and its scent will fill the space.
4
Use essential oils.
Drop a blend of warm, calming essential oils—like frankincense, orange, rosemary, or pine—into your humidifier in the evenings for an infusion of holiday feels in the air.
5
Bake cookies.
Is there anything better than the smell of vanilla, sugar, and cinnamon wafting through the air? You could use a diffuser, but then you wouldn’t have a treat to munch on afterwards.
6
Switch out your hand soap.
Refill your soap pump with a liquid soap that conjures your favorite holiday scent, whether that’s pine, cloves, or vanilla. It doesn’t have to be fancy—peppermint Dr. Bronner’s can do the trick!
7
Infuse your shower.
Another way to use steam to your advantage: Hang a small bundle of dried herbs above the shower head to turn your morning ritual into a holiday event.