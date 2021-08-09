I Set Up My New Apartment in Less Than a Day With These 7 Easy-to-Assemble Furniture Pieces

When I moved into my previous place, it was my first "grown-up" apartment after college. I decided to properly decorate and furnish it instead of relying on mismatched organizers and cheap furniture from my dorm room days, but living alone meant that I would have to do all the heavy lifting on my own (literally and figuratively). So, armed with an Amazon Prime membership that gave me free two-day shipping on basically everything, I chose to find all my furniture on Amazon. In my previous experience, the retailer always delivered furniture in compact, easy-to-maneuver boxes, and since it offers free returns, I knew exchanging any pieces that didn't work out would be less of a hassle. More importantly, I carefully scoured reviews and selected all my furniture items based on how easy they would be to put together and take apart during future moves.