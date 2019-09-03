The $20 Trick to Transforming Your Living Room Sofa

Image zoom Getty Images

We’re going to let you in on a little secret. You know those super cute, crazy expensive throw pillows you've been coveting to upgrade your living room sofa? They're pretty, but you could regret spending all that money. Here’s the thing, adding a few throw pillows is the easiest way to update an older couch or re-style your living room for the season. But if you actually use your couch, those throw pillows are going to take a lot of wear and tear. Not to mention, many high-end pillows are spot clean-only, or worse, dry clean-only. While the right statement pillow can be an amazing way to liven up a neutral sofa, we recommend buying inexpensive pillow covers to layer in with one of the pricier options.

Hint: buy replaceable covers in the same size as the pillow inserts you already own, so you can save money (and storage space) while refreshing the look of your sofa as often as you like. Here are some of our favorite sources for inexpensive throw pillow covers.

The Best Places to Shop for Affordable Throw Pillows

IKEA: You'll find a mix of neutrals and bold patterns, including lots of stripes, dots, and geometrics. If you're looking for a very specific pattern or nuanced colors, however, this may not be the place. If you do need to stock up on pillow inserts, IKEA has bins full of ones that are surprisingly plush, and of course, affordable.

Amazon: So many options it’s almost unbelievable, Amazon offers tons of pillow covers in a variety of colors and textures. Plus, many are Prime-eligible, which means that you can have them in hand within two days, which is great for when you suddenly realize that you need to refresh your couch before guests arrive.

West Elm: On the higher end yet still reasonably priced, West Elm offers beautiful designs in luxe fabrics and finishes. Adding one of their beautiful embroidered pillow covers to a pile of more affordable options will elevate the entire look instantly.

How to Pick the Right Pillows

Before you buy, think about the look you’re going for. If your style is more minimal and modern, choose throw pillows in neutral colors with hints of texture to keep them from feeling too safe. If your look is more boho and eclectic but you’re worried about mixing patterns, try unifying them through color. Even pillows with very different patterns will feel like they're related if you stick to a cohesive color palette.

Overall, throw pillows are meant to be fun. So don’t play it safe, especially if you find covers that are relatively inexpensive. Plus, throw pillows are low-commitment. Remember, it's much easier to add color and pattern through your pillows than to invest in a larger piece of furniture you might not like in a few years.