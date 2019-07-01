6 Surprisingly Easy Home Upgrades You Can Accomplish in an Afternoon

Not only can it hide a multitude of sins—dents, scratches, or imperfections in the paint—art adds color and life to a room. The problem is that all too often we don’t print or frame favorite pictures, so they don’t get displayed. Be proactive and find frames and matting that work and finally hang them up on the wall. It’s now easier than ever, since some places such as Artifact Uprising will even print and frame your photo for you. All you have to do is spend a few minutes with a hammer and level to hang the works of art on the wall.

