6 Durable Doormats
Recycled Rubber Doormat
Don’t worry about trailing debris into the house—this mat will do the dirty work for you. The textural nub scrubbers pull the grime right off your shoes and the mildew-resistant material won’t deteriorate over time.
To buy: $30, garnethill.com.
Featured September 2014
Personalized Initial Doormat
Customized without the cost. With an initial and your last name, guests can clearly see that they’re at the right place. Available in burgundy, blue, and green.
To buy: $20, walmart.com.
Oval Knot Woven Coco Doormat
Made of durable coir fibers, this 100 percent biodegradable rug makes you feel good about going green…and going into the house without dragging in dirt.
To buy: $17, amazon.com.
Please Be Neat + Wipe Your Feet Doormat
Used indoors or out, this polite reminder will encourage guests to dust off before stepping inside.
To buy: $29, westelm.com.
Monogrammed Coco Border Door Mat
Personalize your porch with a traditional monogrammed mat, distinguishing it from the other homes on the block.
To buy: $29 (18 by 30 inches), grandinroad.com.
Hex In Black by Commune
A simple geometric design can add a bold statement to an otherwise basic patio.
To buy: $60, luluandgeorgia.com.
