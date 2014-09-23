6 Durable Doormats

By Jessica Fecteau With Chelsea Renaud
Updated September 23, 2014
luluandgeorgia.com
Add a personal touch to your front door that catches visitors’ eyes while also catching their dirt.
Recycled Rubber Doormat

garnethill.com

Don’t worry about trailing debris into the house—this mat will do the dirty work for you. The textural nub scrubbers pull the grime right off your shoes and the mildew-resistant material won’t deteriorate over time.

To buy: $30, garnethill.com.

Featured September 2014

Personalized Initial Doormat

walmart.com

Customized without the cost. With an initial and your last name, guests can clearly see that they’re at the right place. Available in burgundy, blue, and green.

To buy: $20, walmart.com.

Oval Knot Woven Coco Doormat

amazon.com

Made of durable coir fibers, this 100 percent biodegradable rug makes you feel good about going green…and going into the house without dragging in dirt.

To buy: $17, amazon.com.

Please Be Neat + Wipe Your Feet Doormat

westelm.com

Used indoors or out, this polite reminder will encourage guests to dust off before stepping inside.

To buy: $29, westelm.com.

Monogrammed Coco Border Door Mat

grandinroad.com

Personalize your porch with a traditional monogrammed mat, distinguishing it from the other homes on the block.

To buy: $29 (18 by 30 inches), grandinroad.com.

Hex In Black by Commune

luluandgeorgia.com

A simple geometric design can add a bold statement to an otherwise basic patio.

To buy: $60, luluandgeorgia.com.

