On Instagram this weekend, Drew Barrymore shared a common problem so many Netflix-obsessed design-lovers have: how to hide a tv screen. Just like us, Barrymore wants to binge-watch Gilmore Girls or The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel whenever she pleases, yet she doesn't want to be greeted by an unsightly plasma screen when she steps into her beautiful, boho-style bedroom. To solve this design dilemma, Barrymore got creative and found a DIY solution we're tempted to steal for our own homes.The clever DIY solution to a tv that didn't fit with Barrymore 's feminine bedroom? In the caption on the post, Barrymore explains: "so I went on Etsy ordered a hanging piece of art and did a home hack." The actress chose a macrame wall hanging that perfectly matches her bohemian aesthetic. When she's done watching tv, the screen is easily hidden behind the piece of art.This creative idea for how to hide a tv screen got us thinking: why not try this same trick, but choose a piece of art that matches our personal home decor style? Below, we've rounded up four different wall hangings for four different looks, so no matter if your home is beachy or modern, you can disguise your tv screen in style.