Drew Barrymore Shared on Instagram Her Brilliant Hack for Hiding a TV
The clever DIY solution to a tv that didn't fit with Barrymore's feminine bedroom? In the caption on the post, Barrymore explains: "so I went on Etsy ordered a hanging piece of art and did a home hack." The actress chose a macrame wall hanging that perfectly matches her bohemian aesthetic. When she's done watching tv, the screen is easily hidden behind the piece of art.
This creative idea for how to hide a tv screen got us thinking: why not try this same trick, but choose a piece of art that matches our personal home decor style? Below, we've rounded up four different wall hangings for four different looks, so no matter if your home is beachy or modern, you can disguise your tv screen in style.
Boho Macrame Wall Art
If you want to replicate Drew Barrymore's signature style, opt for this macrame wall hanging from Etsy. Each one is made to order, so you can be sure to select a size that matches your tv screen, or custom-order a piece to fit specific dimensions.
To buy: $219 for 48", UpTheWallflower.etsy.com.
Vintage Map
Prefer the look of vintage maps to an ugly blank tv screen? Order this customizable tv cover, which comes complete with a metal roller and spring mechanism so the map is easy to roll up when it's time to watch your shows.
To buy: From $325, tvpulldowns.etsy.com.
Minimalist & Beachy Wall Art
Ideal for a minimalist home or a beach house, this blue-and-white woven wall art is also surprisingly affordable.
To buy: $40 (originally $69), pbteen.com.
Woven Rug Wall Hanging
In a home with more traditional style, this gorgeous wall hanging that resembles a vintage rug will do the trick. This piece is just 36 inches wide, so be sure to measure your tv screen carefully before ordering.
To buy: $398, anthropologie.com.