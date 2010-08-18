7 Chic Doorknockers

By Jenny Kim
Updated August 29, 2014
Pottery Barn
It’s the first thing guests see when they come to visit. Use it as a prelude to the style inside.
Pottery Barn Oval Doorknocker

Pottery Barn

An elegant classic (at an amazing price) that’s subtle enough to work on just any style door.

To buy: $39, potterybarn.com.

Williams Sonoma Home Pineapple Doorknocker

Williams Sonoma

Large and hefty, this piece is made of solid brass and stands 7 inches tall. Did you know that the pineapple is also a symbol of hospitality.

To buy: $98, wshome.com.

Solid Woodpecker Doorknocker

Amazon

The kids will love it (pull the chain and the bird taps its beak against the “bark”), and it’s the perfect accent for a charming cottage.

To buy: $30, amazon.com.

Bellacor Iron Art Black Sonoma Doorknocker

Bellacor

Hand-forged of textured, weathered iron, it has an old-world quality that adds a sense of fine craftsmanship to your house.

To buy: $141, bellacor.com.

Michael Healy Good Luck Horseshoe Doorknocker

Michael Healy

The artist uses sand casting (pouring molten metal into sand molds) to create this good luck symbol. Picture it against a deep-red door.

To buy: $80, michaelhealy.com.

The Hardware Hut Southwest Forge Ball Doorknocker

The Hardware Hut

Historic-feeling, thanks to simple, graceful lines and an antique brass finish.

To buy: $96, thehardwarehut.com.

Williamsburg Magnolia Doorknocker

Touch of Class

The curled petals of this brass bloom—finished in a rich patina—make it pretty enough to hang just as decoration. And contrary to the soft visual, it’s incredibly sturdy.

To buy: $40, touchofclass.com.

