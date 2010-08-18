7 Chic Doorknockers
Pottery Barn Oval Doorknocker
An elegant classic (at an amazing price) that’s subtle enough to work on just any style door.
To buy: $39, potterybarn.com.
Williams Sonoma Home Pineapple Doorknocker
Large and hefty, this piece is made of solid brass and stands 7 inches tall. Did you know that the pineapple is also a symbol of hospitality.
To buy: $98, wshome.com.
Solid Woodpecker Doorknocker
The kids will love it (pull the chain and the bird taps its beak against the “bark”), and it’s the perfect accent for a charming cottage.
To buy: $30, amazon.com.
Bellacor Iron Art Black Sonoma Doorknocker
Hand-forged of textured, weathered iron, it has an old-world quality that adds a sense of fine craftsmanship to your house.
To buy: $141, bellacor.com.
Michael Healy Good Luck Horseshoe Doorknocker
The artist uses sand casting (pouring molten metal into sand molds) to create this good luck symbol. Picture it against a deep-red door.
To buy: $80, michaelhealy.com.
The Hardware Hut Southwest Forge Ball Doorknocker
Historic-feeling, thanks to simple, graceful lines and an antique brass finish.
To buy: $96, thehardwarehut.com.
Williamsburg Magnolia Doorknocker
The curled petals of this brass bloom—finished in a rich patina—make it pretty enough to hang just as decoration. And contrary to the soft visual, it’s incredibly sturdy.
To buy: $40, touchofclass.com.
See all Daily Finds from this month