The Pros and Cons of Different Types of Wood for Furniture

Pine is an inexpensive, lightweight wood that can be yellowish or whitish with brown knots. It's often used for rustic pieces, like farmhouse-style tables.

Pros: Pine wood is low-cost, and it takes paint well, so it's great for kids' furniture. (The same holds true for birch and poplar.) Pine develops a nice, rustic patina from age and use, and it resists shrinking and swelling.

Cons: Pine is a softwood, so it's prone to scratches and dents.

RELATED: How to Clean Wood Furniture to Make It Look Brand New