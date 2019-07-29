Peek Inside Diane Keaton’s Stunning Laguna Beach House for Sale

Image zoom Leigh Ann Rowe / Compass

We're so glad that Nancy Meyers assured us all that she does not think obsessing over the beautiful kitchens in her movies is sexist—because Diane Keaton's Laguna Beach home is currently for sale, and it looks straight out of a Nancy Meyers movie, right down to the kitchen sink. And the connection should come as no surprise. Not only did Keaton star in a film featuring one of Meyers's most famous sets (we're looking at you, Something Gotta Give), but in her 2017 book The House that Pinterest Built, Keaton reveals both her love for flipping houses and the decorating advice Meyers has given her. So, if you've ever dreamed of living inside a Nancy Meyers set, particularly one curated by Diane Keaton, now's your chance. Take a virtual tour of the movie-worthy beach home below, listed by Compass for a cool $4.29 million.

RELATED: 7 Secrets Real Estate Pros Know to Get the Best Deal on a Home