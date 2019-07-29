Peek Inside Diane Keaton’s Stunning Laguna Beach House for Sale
The gorgeous kitchen looks like a Nancy Meyers movie.
We're so glad that Nancy Meyers assured us all that she does not think obsessing over the beautiful kitchens in her movies is sexist—because Diane Keaton's Laguna Beach home is currently for sale, and it looks straight out of a Nancy Meyers movie, right down to the kitchen sink. And the connection should come as no surprise. Not only did Keaton star in a film featuring one of Meyers's most famous sets (we're looking at you, Something Gotta Give), but in her 2017 book The House that Pinterest Built, Keaton reveals both her love for flipping houses and the decorating advice Meyers has given her. So, if you've ever dreamed of living inside a Nancy Meyers set, particularly one curated by Diane Keaton, now's your chance. Take a virtual tour of the movie-worthy beach home below, listed by Compass for a cool $4.29 million.
A Film-Worthy Kitchen
The kitchen is bright and airy, making it the perfect spot for someone who loves to cook and entertain. Lots of texture, thanks to the wainscotting on the walls and the wood paneled ceiling, keep the white kitchen from feeling cold, while giving a subtle nod to modern farmhouse style. A farmhouse sink and glass-front cabinets only add to the room's charms.
Beach-Inspired Living Room
Beachy art and shades of blue continue the ocean-inspired aesthetic in the living room. The open layout lets those in the kitchen keep up the conversation with those lounging in the living room.
A Laundry Room That Will Make You Want to Do Chores
A laundry room this beautiful might actually make us want to do the wash. The washer and dryer are topped with a stone counter, making for one of the most luxurious folding counters we've ever seen.
The Carriage House Suite
Even if we can't move into the main house, we'd gladly take the carriage house. The main bedroom features a sitting area, snack kitchen, and bath.