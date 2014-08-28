9 Nifty Task Lamps

By Victoria Moffitt With Chelsea Renaud
Updated September 05, 2014
From colorful and captivating to vintage-inspired and versatile, these lights are sure to step up the style on your desktop.
Factory Task Lamp

With bubbled glass and a marble base, this bronze beauty will be a stylish sentinel above your workspace.

To buy: $149, westelm.com.

Carpenter Bright Orange Lamp

Clamp some color onto your workstation with this playful option. Secure it onto the edge of a shelf or a desk for a burst of light and color wherever you’re working.

To buy: $70, cb2.com.

Assembly Home Paperclip Desk Lamp

This unobtrusive lamp has a few eye-catching details up its sleeve—ahem, shade. The lamp head’s gleaming brass interior reflects the bulb’s glow, while its artfully bent base keeps it stationary.

To buy: $69, urbanoutfitters.com.

Colorful Task Lamp

Bright candy hues make this lamp a hip and youthful choice. Use it to spotlight your teen’s homework station or your own command center.

To buy: $99, pbteen.com.

Lore Lamp

A classic design that is sure to remain stylish for years to come, this hardworking lamp is a no-brainer. The flexible arm can be bent to highlight any task at hand.

To buy: $189, schoolhouseelectric.com.

Pixo LED Table Lamp

Don’t be fooled by its slim silhouette, this futuristic lamp has it all—a head with 360-degree rotation, a tilt-able stem, and low-energy LEDs that will last for up to 50,000 hours. Best of all, it has a USB port in its base for charging electronics.

To buy: $205, dwr.com.

Sidney Vintage Task Table Lamp

Industrial arms and hinges paired with one of two glass shade options diffuse a warm glow for a soft yet urban look.

To buy: $249, potterybarn.com.

Studio Task Lamp

This lamp offers some nautical flare from its solid oak build and a red cloth cord that hoists up the shade like a sail. Fun and playful, it’s the perfect piece to liven up your desk space.

To buy: $128, serenaandlily.com.

Rustic Pharmacy Table Lamp

With a beautiful rust finish, this piece will add a bit of antique charm and simplicity to any tabletop.

To buy: $90, worldmarket.com.

