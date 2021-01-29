5 Design Choices That Make Your Home Easier to Clean

When you're searching for an easy-clean sofa, the upholstery makes all the difference. Leather is easy to wipe clean—just be sure to sop up spills right away and condition it once per year.

If you prefer fabric sofas, look for those with stain-repellant treatments or stain-resistant microfiber. Otherwise, choose a slipcovered sofa, so you can toss the cover in the washing machine whenever it needs a refresh. Consider that darker colors will hide stains better, but it might not be the best option if you have a pet with white fur.