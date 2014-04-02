7 Super-Chic Design Books

By Christina Yeotsas
Updated August 29, 2014
Turn to these beautiful books for doable ideas and advice, whether you’re style-obsessed or a novice decorator.
Details,by Lili Diallo

The author, an interior stylist, encourages small decorating changes that will create a large impact. (In fact, the book itself will provide a nice pop on your coffee table.)

To buy: $30, barnesandnoble.com for store locations.

Featured April 2014

Undecorate,by Christiane Lemieux

Take a glimpse into 20 unique homes with DwellStudio founder Lemieux, who deciphers style choices and tastes so that you can create similar looks yourself.

To buy: $40, randomhouse.com.

The Big Book of Chic,by Miles Redd

Large quotations and grand images of glamorous décor from eclectic designer Redd keep you flipping pages, finding inspiration with every turn.

To buy: $75, assouline.com.

Modern Rustic,by Emily Henson

A stylist/blogger puts earthy accents and a cozy atmosphere on display to offer a modern twist to the traditional rustic look.

To buy: $21, barnesandnoble.com.

The Things That Matter: Nate Berkus

The design pro combines his memoir with a home design guide to explain how dressing your surroundings connects to the life you lead.

To buy: $22, amazon.com.

The Perfectly Imperfect Home,by Deborah Needleman

Rather than attempting to maintain a buttoned-up, photo-ready home at all times, Needleman, the founding editor of Domino, teaches a stylish yet “undone” approach. Charmingly illustrated with watercolors.

To buy: $30, randomhouse.com.

The Design Encyclopedia,by Mel Byars

From the Museum of Modern Art comes a compendium of 130 years’ of product history and invention that offers up a new understanding of the craftsmanship and creators of timeless design pieces.

To buy: $45, momastore.org.

