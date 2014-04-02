7 Super-Chic Design Books
Details,by Lili Diallo
The author, an interior stylist, encourages small decorating changes that will create a large impact. (In fact, the book itself will provide a nice pop on your coffee table.)
To buy: $30, barnesandnoble.com for store locations.
Featured April 2014
Undecorate,by Christiane Lemieux
Take a glimpse into 20 unique homes with DwellStudio founder Lemieux, who deciphers style choices and tastes so that you can create similar looks yourself.
To buy: $40, randomhouse.com.
The Big Book of Chic,by Miles Redd
Large quotations and grand images of glamorous décor from eclectic designer Redd keep you flipping pages, finding inspiration with every turn.
To buy: $75, assouline.com.
Modern Rustic,by Emily Henson
A stylist/blogger puts earthy accents and a cozy atmosphere on display to offer a modern twist to the traditional rustic look.
To buy: $21, barnesandnoble.com.
The Things That Matter: Nate Berkus
The design pro combines his memoir with a home design guide to explain how dressing your surroundings connects to the life you lead.
To buy: $22, amazon.com.
The Perfectly Imperfect Home,by Deborah Needleman
Rather than attempting to maintain a buttoned-up, photo-ready home at all times, Needleman, the founding editor of Domino, teaches a stylish yet “undone” approach. Charmingly illustrated with watercolors.
To buy: $30, randomhouse.com.
The Design Encyclopedia,by Mel Byars
From the Museum of Modern Art comes a compendium of 130 years’ of product history and invention that offers up a new understanding of the craftsmanship and creators of timeless design pieces.
To buy: $45, momastore.org.
Get Daily Finds via e-mail