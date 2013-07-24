7 Decorative Wall Mirrors
Isla Carved Mirror
Whether it’s the hallway or the master bedroom, the grey wash coating on this intricately carved mango wood frame makes it a versatile piece that’ll blend with any existing décor.
To buy: $104, worldmarket.com.
Featured July 2013
Threshold Starburst Mirror
This mirror, with antique gold finish, will brighten up any number of tricky spots (entryway, bath, hallway) in your home because it reflects light in multiple directions.
To buy: $40, target.com.
Mae Mirror
A traditional shaped frame gets a modern update from a glossy vibrant green finish. For a whimsical vibe, hang it in a bedroom painted in a complementary hue.
To buy: $180, luluandgeorgia.com.
Octagonal Mirror
Handsome and substantial, the cognac finish on this geometric piece makes it ideal for a home office or living room.
To buy: $235, restorationhardware.com.
Surfside Mirror
Simple rectangular mirror? Try again. The weathered turquoise finish allows the hardwood to show through, which gives this classic frame a vintage feel.
To buy: $300, potterybarn.com.
Atoll Rectangular Mirror
Inspired by sea coral, the delicate scalloped edge on this frame adds a unique texture to a living room or entryway. Hang it in the summer, but leave it up all year.
To buy: $199, ballarddesigns.com.
Clover Bone Mirror
This quatrefoil mirror with bone tile frame works double-duty as either a small, accent mirror or a serving tray for offering drinks to guests. The bone tile frame is available in blue or white.
To buy: $149, wisteria.com.
Get Daily Finds via e-mail